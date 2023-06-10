What is Johnny Damon's net worth? Former MLB star's career earnings explored

Johnny Damon, the former MLB star, accumulated an estimated $110 million throughout his MLB career in contracts and endorsements.

Damon was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 1992 MLB draft as the 35th overall pick in the first round. He made his debut with the Royals in 1995 after playing in the minor leagues. Damon played for the Royals until 2000, leading the American League in runs and stolen bases during the 2000 season.

After a stint with the Oakland Athletics in 2001, Damon signed a four-year $31 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. During his time with the Red Sox from 2002 to 2005, Damon experienced great success, helping the team win their first World Series championship in 86 years in 2004. He became a beloved figure in Boston and was chosen by the fans in the All-Star Final Vote in 2002.

In 2005, Damon controversially signed a four-year $52 million contract with the New York Yankees, leaving the Red Sox. Despite the backlash from Boston fans, Damon had a successful tenure with the Yankees, winning another World Series title in 2009.

After the 2009 season, Damon joined the Detroit Tigers on a one-year $8 million contract. He later played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011 on a one-year $5.25 million deal and the Cleveland Indians in 2012 on a one-year minor league contract worth $1.25 million.

Damon concluded his MLB career with 2,769 hits, securing the 54th spot on the list of all-time career hit leaders. Despite his willingness to continue playing, he remained a free agent from 2013 to 2015 without receiving any offers.

Throughout his career, Damon earned a substantial $110 million in salary and an additional $10 million from endorsements. With an estimated net worth of $120 million, Johnny Damon has established himself as one of the notable figures in the world of professional baseball.

