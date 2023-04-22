Chipper Jones is considered a legend by Atlanta Braves fans. His popularity among the southern population verges on worship.

Even with the many scandals that followed, the Braves' former third baseman. His popularity remains the same. Jones debuted with the Braves in 1992 and stayed with the team until he retired from his MLB career in 2012.

One of the reasons for his popularity could be attributed to his success as a player but also to staying with one team throughout his career. In a 2008 GQ interview, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed quite interesting things. One of them was how truly popular and well-liked the player is, especially with the female population.

“Teenage girls shriek his name the way their mothers once shrieked for…the Beatles,”

They also went on to say that Chipper Jones is also called the 'Derek Jeter' of the South. the Braves fans worldwide will never truly forget Jones and what a great player he was.

When Chipper Jones revealed what led to him having an affair while married

In the same 2008 GQ interview, Chipper Jones divulged information on why he had an affair while he was married. Jones was married to Karin Fulford from 1992 to 1999. He got married to Karin when he was only 19 years old.

The couple started facing issues in their marriage and the Braves' third baseman started having affairs. One of the affairs resulted in him impregnating a woman, which resulted in the birth of his first child in 1998.

During the interview, Jones revealed that he had gotten a bit of an ego at the time and was not considering the consequences of his actions.

“I was going to do what I wanted, no matter what, in order to make myself happy, everybody else around me be damned. A lot of that was pent-up anger. Here I am thinking I’m going to start my career with two or more World Series championships, all of a sudden you get kicked in the gut. I was a first-class jackass, to be honest with you.”

Jones married Sharon Logonov in 2000 after he separated from Karin. However, the couple ended up divorcing in 2012. He is currently married to Taylor Higgins, whom he married in 2015.

