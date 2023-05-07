The two-time world champion, David Wells, threw a perfect game in 1998 when he played for the Yankees. Many, however, won't know that during this time, he was fighting back a horrible hangover.

The infamous game happened on 17 May 1998, the Yankees were going against the Minnesota Twins. The day before the fateful game, Wells went on to attend Saturday Night Live with Jimmy Falon. Wells attended the after-party of the show and got heavily drunk.

On the morning of the game, David Wells was severely hung over. In a 2021 interview with The New York Post, Wells went on to describe the day of the game. He recalled feeling like a wreck and even after hydrating and filling his stomach, the pitcher was not feeling well.

“I went to the park, I was a wreck. I mean, I was a wreck. (David Cone) told me, he goes, you need to go to Monahan’s office to get away from everybody, you stink."

"So I just started chewing gum, drinking a lot of water and coffee, about ten trips to the bathroom. My stomach was boiling over pretty good. I don’t know, at about 11:30 I had a pancake in there from the spread and I felt a little bit better but I was still a wreck.”

“I knew if I had a short outing, I would’ve gotten in a lot of trouble,” Wells said. “A lot of people knew I was pretty hammered.”

David Wells pitched the 15th perfect game in baseball history. The Yankees won against the Twins by 4-0.

When David Wells' teammates became superstitious on the day of his perfect game

On the day that David Wells pitched his perfect game, not only did the pitcher experience a horrible hangover. But he also experienced alienation from his teammates due to their superstition.

When Wells returned after either the sixth or seventh innings, his Yankees teammates avoided him. They thought that if he was left as alone as before, he would continue to pitch a perfect game.

“I walked into the clubhouse to get water and I heard Michael Kay saying, ‘Boomer Wells has a perfect game,’ and I ran out of that room so quick and went back down into the dugout,” Wells said.

“Then, I don’t know, it was about the sixth, seventh inning. I think I went over to (Tino Martinez) and he got up and walked away. They wouldn’t sit by me. Nobody would talk to me. It was unbelievable, I was the lone man on the totem pole there.”

It might not have been his alienation that led to David Wells pitching a perfect game. Many would consider Wells' great luck and sheer talent that helped him that day.

