Former MLB relief pitcher John Rocker reignited his controversial take on performance enhancements, touting the steroid era during a radio interview in 2013.

The formerly disgraced Braves closer stood by PED use in Major League Baseball, saying it transformed the game to greater heights and helped appeal to the masses more.

Rocker said on Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan, a CBS affiliate:

"Honestly, and this may go against what some people think from an ethical standpoint, I think it was the better game. At the end of the day when people are paying their $80, $120, whatever it may be, to buy their ticket and come watch that game, it's almost like the circus is in town."

According to Rocker, entertainment was the product of performance enhancements:

"They are paid to be entertained. They wanna see some clown throw a fastball 101 mph and some other guy hit it 500 feet. That's entertainment. You're paying to be entertained."

Rocker further praised the infamous "steroid era" describing it as a mesmerizing period for everyone involved and watching, and concluded by paying special tribute to tainted MLB greats, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.

"Was there anything more entertaining than 1998 -- I don't care how each man got there -- was there anything more entertaining than 1998? ...Watching Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire chase 61 home runs?"

John Rocker's MLB journey has been marred by controversy

John Rocker spent six seasons in Major League Baseball, playing for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers, and Tampa Bay Red Devils during that time.

The player was infamous during his career for making a series of controversial statements which primarily began during a 1999 Sports Illustrated interview.

He was suspended by the MLB in 2000 for disciplinary reasons and received ruthless taunts from opposing teams' fans due to his negative behavior. Rocker retired in 2005 after a career primarily marred by controversy and suspensions.

