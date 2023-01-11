One of the strongest hitters of all time, Manny Ramirez is known for both his bad behavior and great talent. In 2015, on the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers, Pedro Martinez revealed just how much chaos Ramirez can bring.

“Ramirez put three 100mg Viagras in it. So here we go, somebody needs to taste this to see if it works." Martinez, the former Pitcher said

During his time with the Red Sox in 2004, Manny Ramirez spiked his team's alcohol with viagra. Ramirez had put approximately 100mg of it in their drinks. Martinez continued that they had grown curious. And so, they decided to try the spiked drinks to see what happens.

"So we decided to let Ellis Burks try to taste it and I say, ‘You know, this marajuana, if you drink it, you might get turned on.’ He said, ‘Oh, I’ll try it. I’ll try it. I’m not playing anyway.’ So he took it, it seemed like it worked. So everybody was coming up to him for a little shot.”

Ellis Burks, the Red Sox's former outfielder, decided to taste it. Burks justified his decision by saying he wouldn't be playing the next day anyway. Even with Martinez cautioning, Burks ended up drinking the concoction. It had its effects and after seeing that, the rest of the Red Sox team decided to try it out as well.

Baseball @mlbelites_ I could watch Manny Ramirez hit baseballs all day and never get bored

I could watch Manny Ramirez hit baseballs all day and never get bored https://t.co/UfoaTfUbrt

Suffice it to say, it was one of the most memorable moments for the Red Sox team. Manny Ramirez will forever be known as a strong hitter but also a troublemaker who brought much excitement to his former team members.

When Manny Ramirez decided to leave his troublemaking ways

Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 3

"I wasn't really surprised," Manny Ramirez said

Ramirez was known for being a troublemaker, and he was also suspended twice for failing the drug test conducted by MLB. He is also known for his temper, which could be seen when he was arrested in 2011 for battery against his wife.

"I knew God put it on his heart, so then he called me to give me the job. I wasn't surprised."

When he was arrested, he contemplated a lot in the jail cell he was in. The former outfielder had an epiphany during that time when he wasn't allowed to meet his children. Carlos Ramirez realized how wrong he was and how his bad behavior had affected those near him.

Thomas Carrieri @Thomas_Carrieri Manny Ramirez is simply one of the greatest right handed hitters of all-time. Look where this ball ends up. Manny Ramirez is simply one of the greatest right handed hitters of all-time. Look where this ball ends up. https://t.co/9FhYVVASqN

When Ramirez finally started to change, he left his troublemaker days behind him and started coming more into religion. He joined the Bible studies and completely changed his behavior.

When he was given a call from the Red Sox to join them, Carlos Ramirez was extremely grateful to God, saying it was because of him that he was given such a chance.

Poll : 0 votes