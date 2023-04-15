Derek Jeter dated quite a few popular celebrities before settling down with Hannah, his current wife. Some of the most popular celebrities he dated include Mariah Carey, Jessica Biel, and Jordana Brewster.

Mina Kelly, an American actress and model, was one of the people that Derek Jeter dated. They were a couple from 2008 to 2011. While neither of them directly talked about their relationship, because of their many public appearances together, it was understood that they were together.

The former Yankees captain would attend the actress's movie premieres. Kelly, in turn, cheered for him during his games. Unfortunately, the relationship turned sour in August 2011, and the two separated.

In the same year, HBO released a documentary on the baseball star called 'Derek Jeter 3K'. Minka Kelly made an appearance. She said she wasn't aware of who Jeter was as she wasn't into baseball when they met. However, the former Yankees shortstop revealed the truth about Minka Kelly being his fan since high school.

"She had a poster of me on her wall when she was in high school."Jeter said in the documentary 'Derek Jeter 3k'

In 2012, the Yankees legend met his current wife, Hannah Davis, and they fell in love. The couple has three children together.

When Derek Jeter reminisced on his trip to Japan with Hideki Matsui

Jeter and Hideki Matsui were teammates from 2003 to 2009. In October 2014, Jeter decided to travel to Japan with Matsui.

In 2021, Jeter wrote about his trip to Japan with Hideki Matsui on Players Tribune. The Yankees captain talked about how incredible the experience was for him and how great it was to visit Matsui and to see him in his element.

“But my favorite memory from that trip, honestly, is the time that we got to spend away from the spectacle — when I got to just hang out with Hideki in his element. We ate lunch with his parents,.. shared stories. We walked around town.”

"I was teammates with Hideki for years — and I know as well as anyone what he could do on a baseball field. The guy could make 50,000 people lose their minds with one swing of the bat. He’s a superhero. But he’s also a person ... and that trip was such a different window into Hideki’s life"

Jeter was happy to get a glimpse into his former teammate and friend's life.

