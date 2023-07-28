Which Texas Rangers players have also played for Cincinnati Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 28

If you’re looking for some help with today’s MLB Immaculate Grid, here are some of the players who have played for both the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds:

Josh Hamilton:

Hamilton, a former outfielder, played for both the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers during his career. He was selected as the first overall pick in the 1999 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays but later found success with the Rangers. Hamilton's time with the Rangers was particularly memorable, as he won the American League MVP award in 2010 and was known for his exceptional talent as a five-tool player.

Josh Hamilton won the AL MLV Award in 2010.

Leo Cardenas:

Nicknamed "Chico," Leo Cardenas was a talented infielder who spent more than half of his 16-year MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds. He played a crucial role in helping the Reds win the National League pennant in 1961. Cardenas also had a brief stint with the Texas Rangers in 1974 and 1975.

Todd Frazier:

Todd Frazier, a third baseman, was a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2007 amateur draft. He made his major league debut with the Reds and played for them from 2011 to 2015. In 2020, Frazier had a short stint with the Texas Rangers.

Todd Frazier played from 2011 to 2015 with the Reds, and in 2020 with the Rangers.

Drew Stubbs:

Another player who transitioned between the Reds and the Rangers is Drew Stubbs. He was a first-round draft pick by the Reds in 2006 and played as an outfielder. Stubbs spent the majority of his MLB career with the Reds from 2009 to 2012. Later, in 2015 and 2016, he played for the Texas Rangers.

Stubbs played from 2009 to 2012 with the Reds and played in 2015 and 2016 with the Texas Rangers.

These players are just a few examples of the shared player history between the Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds. The MLB Immaculate Grid on July 28, 2023, revealed that a total of 127 players have played for both teams over the years. Each player's journey highlights the dynamic nature of professional baseball and the connections that can develop between different franchises. Whether they experienced success or faced challenges, their contributions to both teams have left an indelible mark on the history of the sport.

