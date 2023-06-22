Who is David Hamilton : All you need to know about Red Sox debutant

David Hamilton, a former Longhorns infielder, is set to make his major league debut against the Minnesota Twins. Although it's his first call-up, Hamilton hasn't been included in the starting lineup. He was acquired from the Brewers in the 2021 offseason in exchange for Hunter Renfroe.

Worcester Red Sox @WooSox David Hamilton pokes a lead-off homer on the 2nd pitch of the game



Playing for the Boston Red Sox, Hamilton primarily fills the positions of shortstop and second base in Major League Baseball.

During the current season, he has played 52 games at AAA with an impressive.825 OPS. While mainly stationed at shortstop for the Worcester team, he has also made appearances at center field and second base, with a total of 11 home runs and a league-leading 27 stolen bases.

Justin𐕣 @JustinMLB David Hamilton is HERE David Hamilton is HERE https://t.co/ES3u1o58gK

David Hamilton's journey began at San Marcos High School in San Marcos, Texas. In the 2016 MLB draft, the Los Angeles Angels selected him in the 28th round, but he chose not to sign and instead pursued collegiate baseball at the University of Texas in Austin, where he joined the Texas Longhorns.

During the summer of 2018, Hamilton participated in the Cape Cod Baseball League's Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox collegiate summer program. Unfortunately, he missed his junior football season in 2019 due to an Achilles tendon rupture.

David Hamilton's career as Boston Red Sox

The Brewers sent Hamilton, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Alex Binelas to the Boston Red Sox on December 1, 2021 in exchange for Hunter Renfroe. Hamilton had a 5-for-7 performance with two home runs, seven RBIs, and a stolen base in his debut with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. He had 463 at-bats in the minor levels in 2022 and batted.251/.338/.402 while getting caught eight times and tied for seventh in the minor leagues in stolen bases with 70.

The Red Sox organization named David the minor-league baserunner of the year.

Elite speed with around an average hit tool and fringe-average raw power.



Could have an Esteury Ruiz type of impact. Eric Cross @EricCross04



Stolen base for David Hamilton who the #RedSox acquired in the Renfroe deal. He's been wreaking havoc at the plate and on the bases in this series. 2nd SB today.

David Hamilton is an intriguing add if he's able to play regularly for Boston. Elite speed with around an average hit tool and fringe-average raw power. Could have an Esteury Ruiz type of impact.

Hamilton was included on Boston's 40-man roster on November 15, 2022. He batted in 52 games.255/.339/.486 with 25 RBI, 27 stolen bases, and 11 home runs. Hamilton received his first promotion to the top leagues on June 21, 2023.

