The Boston Red Sox officially signed Adam Duvall last week to play center field and later acquired infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Royals. These moves were part of their "up-the-middle" acquisition strategy.

Following the announcement of the deal with Kansas City, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said that the team was still interested in getting middle infield assistance.

As things stand now, Trevor Story won't be available to the Red Sox for at least part of the season. As a result, Mondesi (who is rehabbing an ACL tear) is a potential contender to fill in at the Keystone. Meanwhile, Enrique Hernández remains the anticipated starting shortstop.

Along with young Enmanuel Valdez and David Hamilton, the Red Sox also boast Christian Arroyo, Rob Refsnyder, and other players.

“While the Red Sox explore trade opportunities for German, they remain in the market for another infielder… the Red Sox want an experienced option to put alongside Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo.”



"While the Red Sox explore trade opportunities for German, they remain in the market for another infielder… the Red Sox want an experienced option to put alongside Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo."

"From @chadjennings22 this morning: While the Red Sox explore trade opportunities for German, they remain in the market for another infielder… the Red Sox want an experienced option to put alongside Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo" - tylermilliken

Elvis Andrus is the most prominent infielder still available as a free agent. Moreover, Matt Moore has emerged as a likely contender to fill the Boston Red Sox's need to add a left-handed reliever to the mix.

Boston Red Sox in search for some infielders

Josh Harrison sounded like he would be a terrific addition to the Boston Red Sox. But it was not meant to be with Bogaerts gone and Trevor Story likely to lose time after having elbow surgery.

In 2022, Harrison hit .256/.317/.370 for the White Sox, with seven home runs and 27 RBIs. He's been a consistent offensive threat throughout his 12-year MLB career, with an average slash line of .272/.318/.398. He would have given Boston a lot of options.

Infield depth for the Red Sox currently:



Christian Arroyo



Alberto Mondesi Jr.



Bobby Dalbec



Christian Arroyo
Alberto Mondesi Jr.
Bobby Dalbec
David Hamilton

"Infield depth for the Red Sox currently: Christian Arroyo, Adalberto Mondesi Jr., Bobby Dalbec, David Hamilton" - ItsMeEeth

While not all of them, some worries about the Boston Red Sox's plans for the midfield in 2023 were partially answered by the team's acquisition of Mondesi. Harrison may still have been added to the mix even though the former Royal is still recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured ACL, but that's no longer an option.

The Boston Red Sox still have plenty of time, but it is probably best if they act sooner rather than later if they want to make another move.

