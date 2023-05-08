Who is Matt Strahm's wife, Megan Strahm? A glimpse into the personal life of Phillies pitcher

Following the playing of the national anthem on Saturday night, Matt Strahm was punished for his altercation with Kutter Crawford. Due to their refusal to leave the field following the umpire's warning, both players were dismissed from the Boston Red Sox-Philadelphia Phillies game and fined by the league.

Rob Bradford @bradfo We have an old fashioned standoff between Kutter Crawford and @mattstrahm … We have an old fashioned standoff between Kutter Crawford and @mattstrahm … https://t.co/InglMFjufR

"We have an old fashioned standoff between Kutter Crawford and @mattstrahm" - Rob Bradford

Matt and Megan Strahm married in 2015. They dated for several years before getting hitched. On February 24, 1992, Megan Marie Strahm was born in Chanute, Kansas. She is Melissa Lester's daughter.

Megan received her high school diploma from Chanute and first enrolled at Neosho County Community College in her hometown. Later, she relocated to Fargo, North Dakota, where she studied at Rasmussen College.

"Three years and forever to go! Love you to the moon and back! Happy Anniversary! @megan.strahm 😘 " - mattstrahm

Megan Strahm is a licensed practical nurse who has worked as a licensed helpful nurse in North Dakota for the past eight years.

On October 20, 2020, Megan and Matt Strahm welcomed their daughter Wren Lois Strahm into the world.

"Squad" - mattstrahm

Matt Strahm's MLB career

Matt Strahm now pitches for the Philadelphia Phillies. He previously played in MLB with the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and Kansas City Royals. Strahm was the sole MLB player from North Dakota in 2019.

The Kansas City Royals selected Strahm in the twenty-first round of the 2012 MLB Draft. Strahm signed a deal with the Royals and got a signing bonus of $100,000, rather than moving to Nebraska. After the 2015 campaign, the Royals added him to their 40-man roster in order to keep him out of the Rule 5 draft.

In addition, on July 24, 2017, the Kansas City Royals sent Strahm, Travis Wood, and Esteury Ruiz to the San Diego Padres.

"Matt Strahm is heading to the Phillies on a two-year, $15M deal, per @JeffPassan" - BRWalkoff

Strahm agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox in 2022. He made the decision to become a free agent at the beginning of November, before agreeing to a $15 million, two-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

