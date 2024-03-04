Who is Zack Wheeler's wife, Dominique Rizzo? Everything we know about the married life of Phillies ace

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler enjoyed a great start to 2024 and he and his wife Dominique Rizzo welcomed a third child in February. Winter Wheeler was born on Feb. 27 and has a brother, Wesley, and a sister, Bambi.

Dominique is active on social media and often shares heartwarming posts of their family life. She is often seen at Phillies games with their children, supporting her husband throughout the season.

Dominique was born on Jan. 9, 1995, in Morristown, New Jersey. According to her profile on LinkedIn, she graduated from LIM College in New York with a BBA in marketing in 2017. Dominique spent some time as a style intern for Cosmopolitan while in school, and in 2018, became a part-time makeup artist.

Zack Wheeler and Dominique Rizzo got engaged on New Year's Day in 2019 and got married on New Year's Eve in the same year. The ceremony was at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey.

Dominique recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into their current family life on Instagram, which showed Wesley and Bambi bonding with Winter.

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies reportedly agree terms on a contract extension

Life in the MLB is fast-paced and other than the hectic schedule, players can be traded at the drop of a hat. Zack Wheeler reportedly signed a three-year, $126 million extension with the Phillies on Monday, and this means he and Dominique have some security in knowing where they will be for the foreseeable future.

While his new deal is said not to include a no-trade clause, when Wheeler completes his fifth season with the franchise, he will have what is called '10-and-5 rights' and can veto a trade.

The Phillies are set to embark on a 2024 season in which they are dark horses for the World Series. With that in mind, and with his family needing stability, Wheeler will likely be hoping to stay with the team for a long while.

