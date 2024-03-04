WATCH: Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique shares precious moments of son Wesley and daughter Bambi bonding with newborn sibling

Zack Wheeler is having a great 2024. The Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and his wife, Dominique, welcomed daughter Winter Wheeler into the world on Feb. 27.

Adding Winter to their household, which has son, Wesley, and daughter, Bambi, the Wheeler household is likely very busy. As the Phillies are entrenched in Spring Training, Dominique shared a video on Instagram showing a peaceful moment.

The heartwarming clip features Wesley and Bambi bonding with Winter, and Dominique captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hearts full ❤️"

With the Phillies battling in Spring Training action, the 2024 MLB season is almost here, and it could be a truly special year for Zack Wheeler.

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies looking to end World Series drought in 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies have two World Series wins, but with the last coming in 2008, they are on a drought spanning more than a decade. Given the immense competition in the league every year and the myriad of things that can go wrong, there's no shame in that.

However, after a good 2023 season, featuring a 90-72 record and second in the AL East, the franchise is brimming with confidence in 2024. The Phillies' deep playoff run was ended by the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games in the ALCS but there is room for optimism in the upcoming campaign.

Given the Phillies' overall strength, they have an opportunity to end their drought in 2024, but the road ahead will be tough. Owner John Middleton gave the team a passionate speech, which ended:

“I want our F’n trophy back. Go get it. It’s time.”

With Zack Wheeler welcoming a daughter in February, it remains to be seen if 2024 can be even more special for the pitcher. Given the LA Dodgers' incredible winter spending and the roster of the Atlanta Braves, winning the World Series looks even tougher than ever.

As the Phillies are set to embark on an all-or-nothing 2024 campaign, they will be an interesting team to watch and could be the dark horses for the World Series.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.