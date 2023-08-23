Why was Alex Cora ejected vs Astros? Red Sox manager gets tossed in the 7th inning

Alex Cora, the manager of the Boston Red Sox, found himself ejected from tonight’s game against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning. The tension-filled match saw the Red Sox trailing 3-0 against their opponents at the time of the incident. Cora’s ejection unfolded in the context of an already eventful game that had witnessed the earlier ejection of outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo’s ejection had left the Red Sox without their leadoff hitter and set the stage for a dynamic unpredictable game. The unexpected removal of a key player in combination with Cora’s subsequent ejection added to the challenge faced by the team.

How many times has Alex Cora been ejected this season?

The ejection of Alex Cora marked the fourth time he had been removed from a game in the current season. The circumstances leading to his ejection were exacerbated by and exchange with Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who had earlier expressed his discontent towards Cora. The verbal confrontation between the two personalities further intensified the tension on the field.

Alex Cora has been ejected a total of four times thus far in 2023.

The incident underscored the high-stakes nature of the game and the emotional investment of both players and managers at this point in the season. Both the Astros and Red Sox have been battling for a postseason wild card spot and each game seems to count with only a few weeks left of regular play.

