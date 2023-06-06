Why was Alex Cora ejected vs Rays? Red Sox manager tossed in the 8th inning

In a frustrating turn of events for the Boston Red Sox, manager Alex Cora was ejected from the game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 8th inning. The incident occurred after a strikeout-throwout double play to end the inning, which led to a heated argument between Alex Cora and home plate umpire Chris Guccione.

The Red Sox had been struggling offensively throughout the game, scoring only one run. Meanwhile, the Rays had been capitalizing on key opportunities, outscoring the Red Sox 14-5 in the final three games of the four-game series. This frustrating trend, coupled with the poor handling of an at-bat that led to the strikeout, prompted Alex Cora's outburst.

Alex Cora expressed his disappointment with the umpire's decision, particularly in relation to a pitch violation that occurred earlier in the game. He believed that if the game was going to be played with strict timing rules, the calls needed to be made correctly. Alex Cora's frustration stemmed from his belief that the 1-0 count with runners on base should have been ruled in favor of the batter.

How did the Red Sox finish the game following Alex Cora’s ejection?

Despite some impressive defensive plays by players like Alex Verdugo and Kiké Hernández, the Red Sox struggled to generate enough offense to match the Rays' performance. The team managed only six hits, went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, and recorded just two extra-base hits. This offensive struggle had been a recurring issue for the Red Sox since their West Coast road trip in May. The Red Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1.

With the loss against the Rays, the Red Sox now sit at a .500 record for the season. Cora acknowledged that the team needed to find a way to bounce back from their recent struggles. The Rays, who already had the best record in baseball, further solidified their position by taking three out of four games from the Red Sox.

Cora's ejection came as a culmination of frustrations building up over the course of the game. While the calls that led to the strikeout and the subsequent argument were accurate, Cora believed that there had been previous missed calls that impacted the game. He emphasized the importance of upholding the rules correctly, especially when it came to pitch violations and the timing of the game.

The incident highlighted the frustrations the Red Sox were experiencing, particularly in their offensive performance. With their record at .500, the team faced a challenging situation as they looked to regroup and improve their results.

