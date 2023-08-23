Why was Alex Verdugo ejected vs Astros? Red Sox outfielder tossed in the 4th inning

In a surprising turn of events, Alex Verdugo, the prominent Red Sox outfielder, found himself ejected from the game against the Astros in the fourth inning. The unexpected ejection left the Red Sox without their leadoff hitter and added a new layer of intrigue to the game.

Verdugo’s removal from the game occurred while he was in the dugout, which caught both fans and analysts off guard. The umpire called out "Alex" to indicate his ejection which left the game announcers wondering if he meand Alex Cora or Alex Verdugo. Verdugo’s absence required the team to adjust their lineup and reevaluate the game which the Red Sox were losing 0-2 at the time of the incident.

Who replaced Alex Verdugo vs. the Houston Astros?

Interestingly, taking Verdugo’s place in the game was Wilyer Abreu, a promising Venezuelan rookie. Abreu, who had been a prospect within the Astros organization and was later traded to the Red Sox for Christian Vazquez, made his MLB debut on this unexpected occasion. The young outfielder’s debut against the team that once nurtured his talent added a layer of irony and excitement to the series.

24 year-old, former Astros prospect, Wilyer Abreu, replaced Alex Verdugo in the lineup.

As the game infolds, fans will be eagerly watching how Wilyer Abreu performs in his big-league appearance. Abreu’s stats with Triple-A Worcester have seen him hit .274 in 363 plate appearances, and an impressive 22 home runs in just 86 games this season.

The Red Sox are currently battling for a Wild Card spot in the 2023 postseason but have been lagging behind the Blue Jays, Mariners and Astros who have been very consistent since the All-Star break. According to PlayoffStatus, The Red Sox’s magic number is estimated at 35 to secure the 6th seed with five weeks remaining of regular play.

