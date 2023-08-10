Why did the White Sox not show Kenyan Middleton's name on scoreboard? Yankees pitcher ignored by former team

A recent twist in the ongoing rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox has taken center stage, fueled by revelations made by former White Sox pitcher Kenyan Middleton. Middleton’s claims of a lax "no rules" culture within the White Sox organization have set off a storm of controversy and discussion among fans and pundits alike.

papa peru @SouthsideIvan



Guess he doesn’t exist?

Apparently least to the Sox he doesn’t anymore

#WhiteSox #Yankees #MLB #Middleton pic.twitter.com/l7FovHwCjd So the White Sox decide not to acknowledge that Kenyan Middleton is currently pitching right now….Guess he doesn’t exist?Apparently least to the Sox he doesn’t anymore

A backdrop of this controversy was during Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the White Sox, where Kenyan Middleton’s, now pitching for the Yankees, had his name omitted from the scoreboard. This move raised eyebrows and prompted speculation about the underlying reasons.

What did Kenyan Middleton say about the Chicago White Sox?

According to reports, Kenyan Middleton’s allegations against his former team revolve around claims of players dozing off during games and skipping critical team meetings and practices without facing repercussions. The White Sox management swiftly denied these claims, with General manager Rick Hahn and rookie Field Manager Pedro Grifol stating that Middleton’s account is inaccurate and misleading.

Hahn and Grifol emphasized their commitment to creating a winning culture within the organization and addressing player rule violations as needed. They stated that Middleton’s allegations do not reflect the team’s values and behavior.

Interestingly, Hahn revealed that the team indeed has a player with a documented sleep disorder who is authorized to nap in the clubhouse under medical guidance, in contrast to the alleged incidents of players sleeping during games.

With each Yankees-White Sox clash taking on a heightened significance, fans can expect an added layer of tension and intensity in future matchups. The drama surrounding Kenyan Middleton’s claims has not only elevated this already fierce rivalry buy also added a layer of intrigue to the narrative of each game between these two historic franchises.

