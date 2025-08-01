World Series 2025 Updated Odds: 5 favorites to win after trade deadline ft. Mets, Tigers

At the trade deadline, several teams contending to win the World Series made important acquisitions to improve their rosters.

Naturally, such trades carry the potential of vastly improving a team's chances for success in the postseason, and this was reflected from a betting odds standpoint as well.

Let's take a look at the five MLB franchises that are the bookies' favorites for World Series glory, now that the trade deadline has come and gone.

Five favorites to win the World Series

#5 - New York Mets +850

Leading the NL East at the moment, the Mets tackled several problem areas at the trade deadline. They brought in center fielder Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles to add some much-needed quality in the outfield, and one of the finest closers in the business, Ryan Helsley, from the St. Louis Cardinals.

#4 - New York Yankees +850

Though they might not end up winning the AL East this year, due to the Blue Jays' outstanding displays, the 27-time World Series winners can never be written off in the postseason. The Bronx Bombers added some much-needed reinforcements to their bullpen, bringing in Camilo Doval and David Bednar from the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates, respectively.

#3 - Detroit Tigers +800

Already one of the most consistent teams in the majors up to this point, the Detroit Tigers have bolstered their pitching staff, bringing in starter Charlie Morton from the Orioles, Codi Heuer from the Chicago White Sox and Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals.

#2 - Philadelphia Phillies +800

One of the most well-rounded rosters in the majors, the Phillies managed to improve on two of the most noticeable problem areas in their squad, bringing in outfielder Harrison Bader and closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins.

#1 - LA Dodgers +285

Despite not making any huge trades, the LA Dodgers remain the overwhelming favorites to win the World Series, just as they were when the season began.

Several high-quality starting pitchers are set to return from the IL in the coming months, and that should give them more than enough depth to be successful in the playoffs.

