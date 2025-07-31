Top MLB prospect Leo De Vries sends strong message after Padres trade him to Athletics for Mason Miller, JP Sears

To strengthen their pitching staff, the San Diego Padres acquired starting pitcher JP Sears and closer Mason Miller from the Athletics at the trade deadline. The deal included top prospect Leo De Vries, along with pitchers Braden Nett, Henry Baez, and Eduarniel Nunez moving in the opposite direction.Confirming the big move, MLB's Instagram handle informed fans via a post.&quot;Padres reportedly acquire RHP Mason Miller and LHP JP Sears from the Athletics in exchange for SS Leo De Vries, MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 prospect, and three pitchers per multiple reports including MLB’s Mark Feinsand.&quot; the post read View this post on Instagram Instagram PostConsidered one of the top prospects from the Dominican Republic, De Vries first signed with the Padres in January 2024 and has impressively performed in the minor leagues since then. Soon after his trade, the young shortstop shared the same post on his Instagram story, along with a strong message about his outlook for the future.&quot;Same goals different uniform ❤️&quot; Leo De Vries wrote in SpanishScreenshot of Leo De Vries' Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@leodalisdevries IG Stories)Mason Miller's acquisition further improves the already outstanding San Diego Padres bullpenThe San Diego Padres have been quite solid this season. At the moment, the Friars sit second in the NL West and third in the wildcard, well placed to make it to the postseason.A major reason for their success is their outstanding bullpen, which has helped them secure close games in late innings. The Friars currently lead the majors in bullpen ERA at 2.98. Three of their relievers, Jason Adam, Robert Suarez, and Adrian Morejon, earned All-Star selections earlier this year.That bullpen just got a lot better with All-Star closer Mason Miller joining in a trade from the Athletics. So far this season, Miller has a 3.76 ERA and 59 total strikeouts.Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics - Source: GettyWith many key games ahead in the second half of the season and the playoffs in October, fans will be hoping Miller can prove his value for San Diego in crucial moments.