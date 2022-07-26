"Yankee fans can’t stop tweeting about the Red Sox lmaooo" "What a truly enjoyable 2 mins. Thank you" - MLB Twitter fans mock Boston Red Sox's 'month of mishap' as the team loses 15 games in July

MLB Twitter fans have flooded social media with embarrassing comments for the Boston Red Sox as the team has lost 15 games this month. On Sunday, the Red Sox lost by a big margin, the worst in franchise history. The Toronto Blue Jays broke their losing streak by pummeling the Red Sox 28-5.
"Red Sox in July 5 Wins - 15 Losses -72 Run Differential and if you put the ball in play against them the odds are you're going to have a good time" - Jomboy
The Red Sox have been mocked by MLB fans, especially Yankees fans, who can’t stop tweeting about their “lmaooo.”
Twitter user Ed took a dig at the Red Sox’s game and wanted to add clown noises to the video.
“I want to add clown noises to this, bunch of horns, the skidding noise one that's impossible to type, etc.” - Ed Zitron
One fan named Stephen simply called the Red Sox a “Stupidly hilarious club.”
MLB fans weren't the only ones to jump on the joke wagon. NFL legend Tom Brady also took a dig at the team's meltdown. Brady was hoping the Boston Red Sox would turn the tables and make history.
However, the Boston Red Sox failed to make a comeback and lost to the Toronto Blue Jays.
"Red Sox are making a mockery of the game of baseball this weekend. Holy cow. Uncomfy to watch." - Jason Mastrodonato
The Red Sox’s fall to the Blue Jays was the worst loss in franchise history.
Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz inducted into the Hall of Fame
"David Ortíz with his children celebrating his induction to Cooperstown. #gabrielsports21 #davidortiz #bigpapi #MLBDominicana #cooperstown #halloffame #mlb #redsox #bostonredsox" - Gabriel J. Vizcaíno
The only highlight of the day for the Red Sox was the induction of Boston legend David Ortiz into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Congratulations, Big Papi!