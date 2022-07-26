"Yankee fans can’t stop tweeting about the Red Sox lmaooo" "What a truly enjoyable 2 mins. Thank you" - MLB Twitter fans mock Boston Red Sox's 'month of mishap' as the team loses 15 games in July

MLB Twitter fans have flooded social media with embarrassing comments for the Boston Red Sox as the team has lost 15 games this month. On Sunday, the Red Sox lost by a big margin, the worst in franchise history. The Toronto Blue Jays broke their losing streak by pummeling the Red Sox 28-5.

Jomboy @Jomboy_ Red Sox in July



5 Wins - 15 Losses

-72 Run Differential



and if you put the ball in play against them the odds are you're going to have a good time Red Sox in July5 Wins - 15 Losses-72 Run Differentialand if you put the ball in play against them the odds are you're going to have a good time https://t.co/pGeYipo4Pm

"Red Sox in July 5 Wins - 15 Losses -72 Run Differential and if you put the ball in play against them the odds are you're going to have a good time" - Jomboy

The Red Sox have been mocked by MLB fans, especially Yankees fans, who can’t stop tweeting about their “lmaooo.”

Twitter user Ed took a dig at the Red Sox’s game and wanted to add clown noises to the video.

“I want to add clown noises to this, bunch of horns, the skidding noise one that's impossible to type, etc.” - Ed Zitron

One fan named Stephen simply called the Red Sox a “Stupidly hilarious club.”

MLB fans weren't the only ones to jump on the joke wagon. NFL legend Tom Brady also took a dig at the team's meltdown. Brady was hoping the Boston Red Sox would turn the tables and make history.

Tom Brady @TomBrady twitter.com/SportsCenter/s… SportsCenter @SportsCenter



It's the most runs any team has scored in a single game this season The Blue Jays have a franchise-record 25 runs in the fifth inningIt's the most runs any team has scored in a single game this season The Blue Jays have a franchise-record 25 runs in the fifth inning 👀It's the most runs any team has scored in a single game this season 😳 https://t.co/fYmFK1Enxj Gonna be a hell of a story @Edelman11 Gonna be a hell of a story @Edelman11! twitter.com/SportsCenter/s…

However, the Boston Red Sox failed to make a comeback and lost to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jason Mastrodonato @JMastrodonato Red Sox are making a mockery of the game of baseball this weekend. Holy cow. Uncomfy to watch. Red Sox are making a mockery of the game of baseball this weekend. Holy cow. Uncomfy to watch.

"Red Sox are making a mockery of the game of baseball this weekend. Holy cow. Uncomfy to watch." - Jason Mastrodonato

The Red Sox’s fall to the Blue Jays was the worst loss in franchise history.

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz inducted into the Hall of Fame

"David Ortíz with his children celebrating his induction to Cooperstown. #gabrielsports21 #davidortiz #bigpapi #MLBDominicana #cooperstown #halloffame #mlb #redsox #bostonredsox" - Gabriel J. Vizcaíno

The only highlight of the day for the Red Sox was the induction of Boston legend David Ortiz into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Congratulations, Big Papi!

