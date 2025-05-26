Yankees vs Angels: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 26, 2025

Having won their last series at Coors Field, the New York Yankees head to Anaheim on Monday to take on the Los Angeles Angels, opening up another three-game series.
The Bronx Bombers - currently 32-20 - sit top of the AL East while the Angels find themselves fourth in the AL West with a 25-27 record.
Let's examine the odds for the matchup and consider how the action might unfold on the field.
Yankees vs. Angels prediction
Ryan Yarbrough will take the mound for New York. So far, the lefty has enjoyed a strong season, boasting a 1-0 record, a 3.38 ERA, and 28 strikeouts. In his most recent appearance, Yarbrough gave up only one earned run in five innings against the Texas Rangers, striking out eight.
Offensively, the formidable trio of Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger are all swinging extremely hot bats for the visitors.
Righty Jack Kochanowicz makes his eleventh start of the season for the Angels. So far, the youngster has appeared to struggle, with a 3-5 record, along with a 5.03 ERA and 35 total strikeouts. In his recent appearance, Kochanowicz gave up four earned runs in four innings against the Athletics in Sacramento.
At the plate, Taylor Ward, Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel and Logan O'Hoppe have led the way for the Angels.
Having won their last two games, the Bronx Bombers' superior quality should power them to a third win on the bounce here.
Prediction: New York Yankees 6, Los Angeles Angels 3
Yankees vs. Angels Odds
Money Line: New York Yankees -167, Los Angeles Angels +141
Run Line: New York -1.5 (-118), Angels +1.5 (-112)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-156), Under 8.5 (+117)
Yankees vs. Angels Injury report
Yankees injuries:
Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-day IL (Ankle)
Jazz Chisholm Jr.: 10-day IL (Side
Fernando Cruz: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
Marcus Stroman: 15-day IL (Knee)
Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Luis Gil: 60-day IL (Back)
Giancarlo Stanton: 60-day IL (Elbow)
JT Brubaker: 60-day IL (Ribs)
Jake Cousins: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Angels injuries:
Mike Trout: 10-day IL (Knee)
Gustavo Campero: 10-day IL (Ankle)
Jose Fermin: 15-day IL (Elbow)
Garrett McDaniels: 15-day IL (Bicep)
Anthony Rendón: 60-day IL (Hip)
Robert Stephenson: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Ben Joyce: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Yankees vs. Angels Expert's picks
Looking at the pitching matchup and both team's records for the season, it is tough to bet against the Bronx Bombers registering a commanding victory.
Money Line: New York Yankees -167
Run Line: New York -1.5 (-118)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-156)