"Might get them Killian Hayes": NBA Twitter explodes at Bucks Connaughton-Payne trade package

The Milwaukee Bucks are not done in their midseason recalibration, with the team reportedly offering a trade package involving veterans Pat Connaughton and Cam Payne. NBA fans, however, are not convinced that such a bundle would be enough to get the interest of a lot of teams.

The Bucks surprised the league when they fired coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday and brought in one-time NBA champion Doc Rivers on Wednesday. Now, it seems they will look to fortify their roster by the Feb. 8 trade deadline in their pursuit of a deeper run this season and beyond.

Connaughton has spent the last six years in Milwaukee, winning a title with the team in 2021. He has been a steady contributor whether off the bench or as a starter. Payne, meanwhile, is playing in his first year with the Bucks as a backup point guard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having gotten wind of the package Milwaukee is trying to offer in a possible trade deal, fans expressed their doubts that the team could get quality pieces back for it.

Below is what some of them wrote about it on X:

@Afcsammmm wrote: "Might get them Killian Hayes."

Expand Tweet

@HowUBenFeller wrote: "Other NBA teams…"

Expand Tweet

@Cody_on_timing wrote: "Trading for a half eaten tuna sandwich and a high five."

Expand Tweet

@TruthTakes_ wrote: "Like who."

Expand Tweet

@NYKnicksPodcast wrote: "They might need to put in more effort."

Expand Tweet

@WhatSeperatesU wrote: "Two players are almost out the league."

Expand Tweet

@herobasketball wrote: "they can trade both players for a bag of peanuts."

Expand Tweet

@FlymikeXL wrote: "GMs when they hear this offer."

Expand Tweet

@EntreprenuerH wrote: "Will this get them over the hump???"

Expand Tweet

@RubysKnish wrote: "Who would want either of them? Better go to the G League, and cut both of them."

Expand Tweet

Bucks seeking trade to improve defensive rotation

In trying to make a trade, the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly looking to further round out their attack, particularly upgrading their defensive rotation to complement their already potent offense.

According to Jack Fisher of Yahoo Sports, the team has contacted some teams that may be willing to work on a possible deal. He said (by way of Wisconsin Sports Heroics):

“Milwaukee is exploring a range of options to improve its perimeter defense, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Milwaukee has contacted various teams about what it could return with the second-round pick it will receive from Portland, sources said, which currently stands as No. 35 in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“With their early second, the Bucks are considering different combinations of trades that could move veteran wing Pat Connaughton, plus reserve guard Cameron Payne, sources said, to help fortify Milwaukee’s defensive rotation.”

Milwaukee is second in their Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record. The team was in action at home on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!