"That’s not who we are" - Giannis Antetokounmpo seems iffy with Bucks' defense

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't pleased with how the Milwaukee Bucks are playing defense this season. Despite having outstanding size and length around the rim, the Eastern Conference contenders rank 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating and have weathered many games when their defense has given up easy shots in the lanes.

Milwaukee's defensive troubles, according to Giannis, are not representative of the team's identity.

“Yesterday we won by 20, but they scored 120 points," Giannis said to media. "That’s not who we are. We were able to keep teams under 100 in previous years, so we’ve got to get better. Right now, we’re not even top 20 in defense, and that’s not who we are. In order for you to be really good you have to be top 10 offense and top 10 defense."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that things have changed in Milwaukee. The Bucks roster is older, and the new head coach is calling the shots. And Milwaukee is having to find ways to hide Damian Lillard on the defensive side of the floor.

There are still three-quarters of the season left to play. Adrian Griffin and the Bucks have plenty of time to tighten up their rotations and get back to being a stringent defensive unit.

The Milwaukee Bucks need more from Khris Middleton

Outside of the struggling Milwaukee Bucks defense, the team is also being slightly hindered by the current production level of Khris Middleton. For the Bucks to be the contending team they want to be, their sharpshooting forward needs to be at his best.

Middleton is averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, shooting 46.4% and 34.4% from 3-point range in 17 games played this season. Middleton is supposed to be the release valve for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. He's the sniper who hits his catch-and-shoot opportunities when the defense has collapsed and the ball has found its way to the perimeter on a kick-out.

Without Middleton's elite-level shot-making, Milwaukee will struggle to control the offensive end, which then allows opponents to get out in transition and attack the rim before the defense is set.

Defenses are often better when the offense is clicking consistently. Middleton has a huge role to play on both ends. Injuries appear to have taken a step or two from his quickness, but he should still be able to impact games at a high level.