New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 19, 2024

The surging New Orleans Pelicans will travel east to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. New Orleans, which has been on a rampage since early this month, will be hoping to say unbeaten against the lowly Nets. Zion Williamson will be ready to lead his team versus the reeling team from Brooklyn.

There is no rest for the Nets who are on a three-game losing slump. After going 1-5 during a brutal six-game road trip, Kevin Ollie’s team will go home to face the streaking Pelicans. The injury-hampered hosts will have to step up on both sides of the ball to give the visitors a fight.

The Pelicans are trying to chase down the struggling LA Clippers for the fourth spot in the hotly-contested Western Conference. A win on Tuesday will nudge them a little closer to that goal. Behind Williamson, New Orleans has played with poise, togetherness and a sense of urgency that could push them to where they want to be.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Barclays Center will host the showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. Local coverage of the matchup will be handled by YES and Bally Sports New Orleans. Streaming the game is also possible by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-320) vs Nets (+260)

Spread: Pelicans (-7.5) vs. Nets (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o216.5 -110) vs. Nets (u216.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Game preview

The New Orleans Pelicans’ only loss this month was to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have increased their level of execution, poise and chemistry since March began. Pelicans coach Willie Green has his team looking like a group that can make serious noise in the playoffs. They are looking to add the Nets to their list of victims.

During the Brooklyn Nets’ 1-5 stretch on the road, their only victory came against the same Cavaliers that beat the Pelicans. The Nets’ starting unit probably played their best game of the season to get the W. They will have to at least play the same way for a chance to beat their streaking visitors.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Zion Williamson, SF - Brandon Ingram, C - Jonas Valanciunas, SG - CJ McCollum and F - Herb Jones will start for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Willie Green has preferred to use a small lineup right around the sixth-minute mark in the first quarter of their games. He often takes out big man Valanciunas for Trey Murphy III to space the floor more for Williamson. Green will likely stick to that pattern and then rotate as he sees fit.

SF - Cam Johnson, SF - Mikal Bridges, C - Nic Claxton, PG - Dennis Schroder and PG - Cam Thomas will open the game for the Brooklyn Nets.

The injury-hampered roster will force Kevin Ollie to be creative with his substitutions. He could take out the player dealing with foul trouble or the one who is struggling. Ollie does not have that many options on the bench but he could insert Lonnie Walker IV for more balance and size in the backcourt.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting tips

Zion Williamson gets a 25.5 over/under points prop. “Zanos” has been a headache for New Orleans Pelicans opponents this month. Over his last five games, he is averaging 28.6 PPG on 63.2% shooting. Against Brooklyn’s undermanned roster, he could have another big scoring night.

Cam Thomas has a 21.5 over/under points prop. The Brooklyn Nets guard is averaging 26.8 PPG this month on 48.5% shooting, including 43.8% from deep. He is perhaps the Nets’ best pure scorer but he will be heading into a tough defensive unit. He could fail to reach his points prop versus the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

The in-form New Orleans Pelicans have too much going on for them for the Brooklyn Nets to likely handle. New Orleans is playing with superb chemistry while Williamson has been putting up impressive numbers. The undermanned Nets could struggle and allow the Pelicans to win against the hosts +7.5 spread.