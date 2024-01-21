"He didn’t s**t his pants in Finals" - NBA fans ridicule Paul Pierce for taking jab at Udonis Haslem's jersey retirement

Paul Pierce recently took a shot at former Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem. The Heat held a jersey retirement ceremony for him on Friday. While former NBA player Stephen Jackson congratulated Haslem, writing that Haslem's jersey retirement was “earned not given,” former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce disagreed.

“This one given bro just saying,” Pierce tweeted.

NBA fans on X slammed Pierce and his NBA legacy.

"Udonis will actually be more remembered by the Heat franchise than Poop Pierce ever will be by the Celtics," one user tweeted.

"Udonis Haslem didn’t shit his pants in the nba finals. Peirce is a bum," another posted.

Haslem was never an All-Star in his entire career. However, the Miami Heat recognized the Miami native and Florida Gators star's contribution to the organization. He won three championships in Miami.

Haslem had a 20-year career, all in Miami, despite being undrafted. In the later part of his career, he became one of the most dominant voices in the Heat locker room.

Udonis Haslem wants Paul Pierce on his podcaat

Paul Pierce and the Boston Celtics had a historic rivalry with the Miami Heat, in which Udonis Haslem took part. The former rivals have been exchanging views on each other.

In an episode of the “It Is What It Is” podcast, Pierce said that if he had teammates like LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal, he would have won more rings in his career.

On his “The OGs Show” podcast, the former Heat player said that he wants to invite Paul Pierce and Kevin Garrett to his podcast. He added that he despised them when they played against each other.

"Those rivalries we had, we felt a way about each other," Haslem said. "I did not like them, and they probably didn't like me. So, if they want to come on this podcast, and we can talk that motherf*****, I'm down. If a team sends you home, you despise those motherf*****s until the next year.”

The despise for one another remains strong past their glory days and into their retirement phases. Nothing beats a classic NBA rivalry, as it brings out the best in two clubs.

Given the past rivalry between Pierce and the Miami Heat, there is no reason to believe that it would be just another episode.

Several former NBA players have started podcasts. Pierce and his former teammate, Kevin Garrett, share the table on the “KG Certified” podcast.

