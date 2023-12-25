"Ain't gonna do is pop champagne and put up banners": Udonis Haslem throws subtle shade at LeBron James celebrating NBA Cup win

Udonis Haslem played for the Miami Heat his entire 20 seasons in the league and four of those seasons were with LeBron James as a teammate. Both of them were integral parts of the 'Heatles' era that brought two more NBA championships to the city of Miami. He now serves as the Heat's Vice President for Development.

After playing for 20 years in the league, Haslem has seen the NBA grow. Appearing in The OGs Show, he commended commissioner Adam Silver for coming up with the NBA In-Season Tournament. He said it gave incentives to the players and ramped up the competition at the early stages of the season.

"I watched the soccer effect of I think you know some of that structure came to Miami-- and I watched how the In-Season Tournament and all those things really infused the city of Miami. [It] brought the competitive nature up a little bit so I'm all for that part," said Haslem in the OGs Podcast with Heat teammate Mike Miller.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Haslem has one comment about the NBA In-Season Tournament. He is not in favor of hanging championship banners and having a champagne celebration in the locker room for winning the ultimate prize which LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers just did.

"I'm all for people getting their money that 500 [grand], I'm all for that... what we ain't going to do is pop champagne to put up banners, we ain't gonna do that. Not for that," said Haslem.

Expand Tweet

Udonis Haslem has a message for former teammate LeBron James for over-celebrating the NBA In-Season Championship

Udonis Haslem had a straightforward message for LeBron James regarding the NBA In-Season Championship celebrations. The three-time champion advised him to stay focused on the larger goal, emphasizing that the mid-season success is just a stepping stone.

He pointed out that the rich get richer with the $500,000 cash prize. He said:

"Bron, you my dog, I love you. Come on, King," said Haslem. "You know what you are playing for, you know what you work out every summer. That 500,000, the rich get richer. Bron, AD don't need that."

Since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers have only won two of their last seven games. They are 16-14 entering their Christmas Day game against old-time rival Boston Celtics.

WATCH: Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller talk about the NBA In-Season Touranemtn and more in The OGs podcast