Miami Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem only played 29.8 seconds in the Heat’s Game 3 loss to Denver in the NBA Finals on Wednesday. However, in doing so, Haslem made history by becoming the oldest player to appear in an NBA Finals game. Haslem turns 43 on Friday, making him 42 years and 363 days old. The previous record for the oldest player to appear in the finals was set by LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. This came when Abdul-Jabbar played in the finals at the age of 42 years and 58 days old on June 13, 1989.

Unfortunately for Haslem, his brief playing time came at the end of a 109-94 blowout home loss in what marked a pivotal game for Miami. However, the record is still a testament to Haslem’s longevity as he finishes up his 20th and final season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking of his imminent retirement in March, Haslem told the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang that this would be his final season no matter what happens:

“I'm done,” Haslem said. “I'm done no matter what happens. I gave my contribution. I think at this stage, there needs to be another voice for these guys. It's time for somebody to step up and be the voice.”

Few could have predicted at the time that the Heat would go on to make a finals run. However, now just three wins away from a title, Haslem has a real chance to end his career with another championship if Miami proves victorious.

Also read: What is Udonis Haslem's career high with the Heat? Taking a closer look

Gary Payton on Udonis Haslem’s importance to Miami

Miami Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem and former Heat guard Gary Payton

Udonis Haslem hasn’t spent much time on the court for Miami over the latter part of his career. This comes as the veteran forward played less than 100 total minutes over each of his final six seasons, including this year. However, most would agree that Haslem’s veteran presence and leadership have been invaluable to the Heat over the years. This includes Haslem’s former teammate Gary Payton, who raved about Haslem’s impact in Miami ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals:

“For Udonis to be with one team for 20 years and stick with them, and Pat Riley giving him an opportunity, he could have gone to other places and got bigger money," Payton said. "But he said no, and stayed in his hometown of Miami, doing what he had to do for that team,” .

“With him being a big brother to all the kids over there is a big thing. You need a veteran presence like that that can always keep you humble," he continued. "I am very happy for him to be in the finals and have an opportunity to win the finals and go out that way.”

Poll : 0 votes