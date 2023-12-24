"Steph get on that stage dog" - Paul Pierce picks his NBA Christmas day winners, roots for Celtics over Lakers

The NBA Christman Day games are near, adding to the excitement for fans after a successful In-Season Tournament. Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett made their picks for the games in the latest episode of "Showtime Basketball."

Ten teams will face each other on Christmas Day. The Milwaukee Bucks will face the New York Knicks, and the Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets. Other big teams in action are the Dallas Mavericks against the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers against the Maimi Heat.

An NBA Christmas Day game slate without LeBron James is a far-fetched idea. Accordingly, the LA Lakers will be up against their historical rival, the Boston Celtics.

Paul Pierce chose his winners for two of the most important games.

Between the Warriors and the Nuggets, Pierce chose Golden State, and his primary reason was Steph Curry.

For the game between the Lakers (16-14) and the Celtics (22-6), Pierce, a former Celtic, chose Boston. Nevertheless, Pierce’s choice is not unpopular. Boston is the stronger team, tied for the NBA's best record.

Ahead of the NBA Christmas Day games, Paul Pierce makes big declaration

Paul Pierce has been seen in the Boston Celtics practice facility recently. It wouldn't be too much to say that he could still shoot.

On the latest episode of "The Ticket and The Truth," Pierce talked about making an NBA comeback in February. The 46-year-old said that he was open to joining the Dallas Mavericks.

Pierce said that he would want to join the Mavericks for a 10-day contract. Giving props to superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, Pierce said that the two players would easily create offense for him.

“I need to be on a team like the Dallas Mavericks because they’ve got two dudes who could create for me," Pierce said. "I’m not about to be creating my own offense. They’re going to get into the lane, and I’m gonna be there waiting wide open.”

Pierce retired in 2017 after playing for the LA Clippers. On the other hand, unlike last season, Irving and Doncic are connecting this season and have been thriving in each other’s presence. Doncic is averaging 32.9 points and 9.1 assists per game. Irving is averaging 23.0 ppg and 5.2 apg.

Pierce, one of the best players in NBA history, was included in the NBA 75th Anniversary team. He was an NBA champion and 10-time All-Star, so maybe including him on the roster is a good idea.