Gabe Vincent's tenure in LA hasn't started as expected. The 2022 NBA Finalist may miss more than half the season. Vincent's latest injury update is concerning. After missing 25 games, the Lakers backup guard could be out another six to eight weeks because of his left knee injury. Vincent has dealt with that issue since Oct. 30.

He returned against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and played 14 minutes. But Vincent missed the next game, on the second night of back-to-back and tonight's contest against the OKC Thunder. The team's injury report has listed it as a left knee effusion.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Vincent is 'strongly considering' surgery on his knee. The procedure could take at least six to eight weeks to heal from. That's a significant blow for the Lakers, who could've used some help at the point guard position amid D'Angelo Russell's struggles.

Gabe Vincent was also reportedly mentioned as a key asset in several trade possibilities, so the Lakers may not be able to get a deal done as per their liking, especially if Vincent decides to get the surgery done.

Gabe Vincent's injury's impact on LA Lakers lineup and depth chart

The LA Lakers have stayed just over the .500 mark, with Gabe Vincent missing 24 of their 29 games ahead of tonight's game against the Thunder. In his absence, Cam Reddish has played significant minutes as a starter. Meanwhile, Max Christie has had a share in Vincent's minutes.

The Lakers seemed to have made a significant change to their lineup that may continue to help them without Vincent. LeBron James is moving to the point guard position, while D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will both come off the bench.

Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince maintain to keep their starting spots. LeBron will be the sole point guard in the starting lineup. Russell could play the role Vincent would've played off the bench, while Reaves will likely be the sixth man.

LeBron moving to the point opens up minutes on the frontcourt for Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood. It also favors Max Christie to get time on the floor for Cam Reddish or Taurean Prince.