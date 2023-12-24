Luka Doncic turns Santa Clause as he gifts all Mavericks' players and staff $3,450 worth 'E-Bikes' for Christmas

In a remarkable display of skill and sportsmanship, Luka Doncic delighted his colleagues with Christmas presents and delivered an outstanding performance on the court.

Dallas Mavericks star player Luka Doncic transformed into Santa Claus by surprising his teammates and staff with generous Christmas gifts. Doncic thoughtful gesture involved gifting each player, coach, and support staff member an electric bike, spreading joy and excitement throughout the locker room. The total value of the e-bike, according to the Nplus website, amounted to $3,450, showcasing Doncic's generosity and appreciation for his team.

The team and its staff received presents before their game against the Spurs, and they sealed the occasion with a satisfying win. Last year, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks team distributed cookies to fans during the Christmas period.

Luka Doncic stars in the Dallas Mavericks' 144-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs

Following the heart-warming gift-giving, Doncic achieved a memorable triple-double during the game, scoring 41 points, securing 12 rebounds, and delivering 10 assists. This incredible feat tied him with LeBron James for the 36th triple-double with 30 or more points in NBA history.

The Dallas Mavericks' won 144-119 over the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic's remarkable contribution secured the much-needed win for the Mavericks after a recent slide of three consecutive defeats. This victory was crucial for the team as they continued to navigate the challenges of the season.

Additionally, Victor Wembanyama's absence due to an ankle injury highlighted the Mavericks' ability to excel under challenges. Doncic's leadership and stellar performance further solidified his role as a key force for the team.

As the Mavericks celebrate this resounding victory, the San Antonio Spurs faced a challenging defeat, despite Jeremy Sochan's commendable contribution of 23 points and nine rebounds. The Spurs, having suffered their fourth consecutive loss, are seeking to regroup and recover as they prepare to face the Utah Jazz in their next matchup.