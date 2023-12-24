In a stunning display of dominance, the Boston Celtics delivered an emphatic blowout victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Celtics' powerful performance left fans in awe as they secured a resounding 145-108 win, fueled by three-point shooting at a remarkable 47.2%. They also put up 33 assists, and a 60-39 rebounding advantage over the Clippers.

The game showcased the Celtics at the peak of their prowess, with Jayson Tatum overcoming a recent ankle sprain to deliver an outstanding 30-point performance. His remarkable shooting also included 5 successful three-pointers. However, the game also saw a return of Celtics legend Paul Pierce on the sidelines.

The 10-time All-Star Paul Pierce was also present for the game rocking Tom Ford sunglasses. The Fausto square-frame sunglasses that go for sale at $887 on the website perfectly complemented Paul's black outfit.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown exhibited efficient offensive prowess, culminating in a 24-point performance complemented by 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Brown played a pivotal role in extending the Celtics' halftime lead, hitting 7 consecutive points in the third quarter.

Additionally, the Celtics' depth shone brightly, as six players achieved double figures, demonstrating a cohesive team effort that was instrumental in their resounding win.

Paul Pierce teased a comeback on a 10-day contract

Paul Pierce, the former Boston Celtics forward, recently made waves by light-heartedly expressing interest in a potential comeback to the NBA on a 10-day contract. On a recent episode of Ticket and The Truth, Pierce confidently expressed his interest in signing such a contract. He said:

"Give me a ten-day (contract). Let’s see it. We can document this. I got the cameraman. Come follow the whole progress. I can get an open three."

This bold statement has stirred considerable interest and discussion within the basketball community. Paul Pierce went on to humorously proclaim that he could score 20 points against both the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

Notably, both teams currently hold the worst records in their respective conferences. While Pierce's claims may initially appear comedic, the prospect of his comeback isn't entirely implausible. At 46 years old, Pierce would be the oldest active player in NBA history, breaking Nat Hickey's record.