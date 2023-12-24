Are there any NBA games on December 24th, 2023? Reason explored

No, following the 13 NBA games played on Dec. 23, featuring LeBron James' latest 40-point blast, the league gets a day off on Dec. 24. So why are there no games ahead of a five-game Christmas Day fixture?

The NBA has never explained why it takes an off on Christmas Eve. However, fans assume that the day off will allow players, especially those scheduled to play the day after, to celebrate their holidays with their families.

Has the NBA ever hosted games on Dec. 24?

Yes, the NBA held two games on Dec. 24.

The first was a 1960 showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons in which the Celtics ripped the Pistons 150-106.

The second was a 1967 clash between the San Francisco Warriors and the Seattle Supersonics in which the Warriors beat the Sonics 127-113. The former team is now the Golden State Warriors, while the latter's franchise is retained by the Oklahoma City Thunder, pending a future expansion.

Christmas Day schedules for the Celtics and Warriors

Like every team, the Celtics and Warriors will get an off on Dec. 24. Both will be involved in two of the five games scheduled for Dec. 25.

The Celtics are traveling to Los Angeles to take on longtime rivals the Lakers, fresh from James' 40-point blast at Oklahoma City.

On the other hand, the Warriors are traveling to Denver to take on the Nuggets in the battle between the last two NBA champions.

Traditionally, the first regular season rematch of the previous NBA Finals always ensues on Christmas Day. However, the Miami Heat will not face the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day this year.

The Miami Heat will still be in action on Dec. 25 as they host the Philadelphia 76ers in a primetime game.

Opening the Christmas Day festivities is a noontime battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.

The day will be capped with a late-night clash between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.

All the games will be aired live on ESPN, with its sister station ABC simulcasting the Nuggets-Warriors and Celtics-Lakers showdowns.