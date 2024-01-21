"This one given" - Paul Pierce bluntly fires shots at Udonis Haslem's jersey retirement

During an episode of "The OGs Show," Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem invited Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the podcast. He wanted to talk to them about the glory days of the feud they had with one another. In a celebratory Instagram post about Haslem's jersey number being retired, Pierce threw some shots at the former NBA veteran.

"This one given bro just saying," Pierce commented.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Like Haslem, Pierce is not someone who backs down from some smack talk, whether in person or on social media. The beef stemmed from the times they faced one another in the postseason when competitiveness was at an all-time high.

The two Celtics legends should respond to Haslem's comments as Pierce occasionally appears on Showtime Basketball's "KG Certified" with Garnett. Like Pierce, Garnett doesn't mince words with his takes and comments, especially when it comes to anything related to rivalries.

Udonis Haslem earlier called out Paul Pierce on their beef

Speaking on his "The OGs Show" with former Miami Heat guard Mike Miller, Udonis Haslem invited Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to his podcast. He had an interesting choice of words in doing so.

"Those rivalries we had, we felt a way about each other," Haslem said. "I did not like them, and they probably didn't like me. So, if they want to come on this podcast, and we can talk that motherf*****, I'm down. If a team sends you home, you despise those motherf****** until the next year."

The despise for one another remains strong past their glory days on the basketball court and into their retirement phases. Nothing beats a classic NBA rivalry, as it brings out the best in two ball clubs.

However, Haslem presents a good proposition for the two Boston Celtics legends. He knows the traction that could be gained if the two ever accepted his invitation.

A platform where four former NBA veterans discuss, through a back-and-forth scenario, where the feud stems from can easily be a must-listen podcast episode.

With their feud continuing to this day, there was also a time when Haslem had some strong words for Pierce. The former Celtics forward once came on the "It Is What It Is" podcast. He argued that if Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James and Chris Bosh were on his squad, he'd win more than just one NBA championship.

Expand Tweet

Haslem quickly responded to Pierce's comments via Instagram. He said these podcasts have allowed individuals to get "diarrhea out of the mouth." If Pierce and Garnett ever accept Haslem's invitation, NBA fans will eagerly anticipate its release.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!