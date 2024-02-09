Is Buddy Hield playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on Philadelphia 76ers' sharpshooter's status (February 9)

Buddy Hield was one of the players that moved to another team during the NBA Trade Deadline Thursday. The Philadelphia 76ers reached an agreement with the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs for a three-team that landed the veteran sharpshooter in Philly. Furkan Korkmaz, Doug McDermott and draft picks went to the Pacers, with Marcus Morris and a second-round pick going to the Spurs.

At the moment, Buddy Hield is not expected to be available for Friday's home game vs the Atlanta Hawks. The Sixers are listing him as out, as it appears the trade is not complete yet due to physicals pending.

It remains unclear whether things will change before the start of the game, as Hield will pass physical tests and will become available. However, for the time being, his debut with Philadelphia is not expected to take place Friday vs the Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Sixers will have a depleted roster again due to several players being out. Nicolas Batum (hamstring), Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back) and Cameron Payne (trade pending) will be unavailable. Also, Patrick Beverley was moved to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

"It isn't just without Joel. We need to get a little more of the firepower back and then the guys that are there need to be feeling a little bit closer to 100 percent, too. I have to say some guys are going out there and they are semi-sick, pretty sick, and not 100 percent. The gas tank is a little empty," Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said on the team's struggles, via NBA.com.

What happened to Buddy Hield?

Buddy Hield hasn't missed any games this season, and has been one of the few players who has not dealt with injuries. He appeared in all 52 games for the Indiana Pacers, averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Buddy Hield's stats vs Atlanta Hawks

Buddy Hield has faced the Atlanta Hawks 19 times in his career, and has averages of 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

How to watch Hawks vs 76ers game?

The Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tip-off time is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET. International fans can watch the game on NBA League Pass and NBA TV. NBC Sports Philadelphia and PeachtreeTV will broadcast the game for local fans.

This will be the fourth game between the two franchises this season. The Sixers have won two of the previous three games. If they win on Friday, they will the season series as well. If the Hawks win, they will even the season series at two games apiece.

