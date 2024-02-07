Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7, 2024

There are seven games scheduled on Wednesday, including the Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup. It's the second and final meeting of the season, with the Warriors looking for the series sweep. Let's look at the game preview, prediction and betting tips.

Golden State is in the second half of a five-game road trip with wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets. Philadelphia, on the other hand, is in the middle of a four-game home stand. The Sixers lost the first two games to the Nets and Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors remain inconsistent, but will look to build some momentum before heading back home at the Bay Area. The Sixers have also struggled recently since Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury in Golden State last week. Embiid is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers game is on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN. It's also available on local channels NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Moneyline: Warriors (-135) vs Sixers (+115)

Spread: Warriors -2 (-110) vs Sixers +2 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o237.5) vs Sixers -110 (u237.5)

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

Wednesday's game will be the 327th regular-season meeting between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. The first matchup was held on Nov. 6, 1949, when the Sixers were still known as the Syracuse Nationals and the Warriors were still in Philly.

The Sixers are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup against the Warriors 170-156. However, Golden State has won six of their last 10 games over the Sixers, dating back to March 2, 2019.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors have four players on their injury report, including Draymond Green (questionable) and Andrew Wiggins (probable). Head coach Steve Kerr will likely use a starting lineup of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevon Looney if Green won't get cleared.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with four injured players as well, mainly Joel Embiid. Head coach Nick Nurse has no other choice but to use a starting five of Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Danuel House Jr., Tobias Harris, and Paul Reed.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 29.5 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. It's lower than his season average of 28.1 points per game and his predicted score of 26.8 points. Curry has scored at least 30 points in four of his last six games, so bet on him to go over.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.9 points per game this season, which is lower than his over/under of 28.5 points for Wednesday's game. Maxey is predicted to go under, a safe bet considering he has struggled in his past two games.

Jonathan Kuminga is predicted to score 22.6 points against the Sixers. Kuminga is averaging 15.4 points per game this season, while his over/under is 19.5 points. He's been on fire since cutting his hair, with six 20-point performances in his last seven contests.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the slight favorites to beat the Philadelphia 76ers on the road this coming Wednesday. The Warriors won't have to worry about Joel Embiid, but the Sixers remain a formidable opponent led by Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

However, oddsmakers are predicting that the Sixers will produce an upset and win the game over the Warriors. They are also predicting that the Sixers will cover the spread and the total will go under.

