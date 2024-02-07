Mavericks Trade Rumors: NBA Insider reports Dallas' 'very active' to land former champion to pair with Luka Doncic

The latest Dallas Mavericks trade rumors suggest that the team is trying to land a former NBA champion to pair with Luka Doncic. The Mavericks are currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference and will try to improve at the trade deadline.

NBA Insider Marc Stein provided an update on Dallas' plans on Feb. 8 by mentioning their interest in Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins, who has been having a dismal season for the Warriors, but a change in scenery could do wonders for him:

"The Mavs are very active, they are trying," Stein said on Bally Sports SouthWest. "I reported earlier today they've been linked to a lot to Andrew Wiggins in Golden State."

However, Stein also further explained that the Dallas Mavericks trade rumors regarding Andrew Wiggins are "overstated." Stein's sources confirmed that the Mavericks have steered clear of the one-time All-Star and will pursue a power forward at the trade deadline.

Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban told reporters last month that his team is looking to add a big who can create his own scoring opportunities and can play off the dribble. Wiggins is technically a small forward, but played power forward under head coach Steve Kerr's small ball system:

"If we can get a big who can also create off the dribble, that'd be a plus," Cuban told Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. "6-foot-8 or bigger."

Kyla Kuzma and PJ Washington among other power forwards pursued by Dallas

Mavericks trade rumors: Kyla Kuzma and PJ Washington linked to Dallas.

With the Dallas Mavericks apparently out of the Andrew Wiggins sweepstakes, they have turned their attention to two scoring power forwards who could be available for the right price. Marc Stein reported that the Mavericks have expressed interest in Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards and P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets.

Stein explained that the Wizards are looking for multiple first-round picks for Kuzma, who has been the team's best player this season. The Wizards missed out on a great haul for Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal, so they're hoping for a nice stock of assets for Kuzma.

On the other hand, the Hornets reportedly covet Josh Green of the Dallas Mavericks. Stein pointed out that Green is playing well for the Mavs, so that complicates a potential trade. Dallas is also open to trading their lone available first-round pick for a scoring power forward.

With the Feb. 8 trade deadline only a couple of days away, more Mavericks trade rumors will surely pop out. Kuzma and Washington are not the only scoring power forwards in the market. The Mavs could turn their attention to players such as Keldon Johnson, John Collins, Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Williams.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!