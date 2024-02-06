Draymond Green advocates for Adrian Griffin to coach 2024 NBA East All-Star Team

Draymond Green is active on his podcast again and has recently shared his take on Adrian Griffin's firing by the Milwaukee Bucks. Green is confused as to why Griffin could not coach the Eastern Conference in the 2024 All-Star Game. Griffin was going to be named coach of the East if he did not get fired by the Bucks.

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Golden State Warriors star expressed his disappointment with Griffin being unable to coach the East. Green pointed out players still being All-Stars even if a trade happens. He thought that the NBA should reward Griffin for leading the Bucks to a 30-13 record at the time of his termination.

"If a player got traded today, but they're an All-Star, guess what, they're still going to be an All-Star," Green said. "So this man gets fired a week and a half, two weeks ago, why shouldn't he still coach the All-Star team? The work was done, so I don't quite understand that."

Draymond Green used Pascal Siakam as an example of a player who would remain an All-Star despite getting traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Indiana Pacers. Siakam was not an All-Star this season, but it's an example of what Green was trying to say.

It's a valid question from Green's side, but it should be pointed out that Adrian Griffin was not traded. He was fired by the Milwaukee Bucks, which meant he's no longer employed and under contract. Unlike a player who got traded, he's still under contract with a different team.

Griffin's replacement, Doc Rivers, who is 1-3 with the Bucks, will be coaching the Eastern Conference. Rivers even admitted that it was not a good look and that he'd speak with NBA commissioner Adam Silver about potentially giving the nod to a different East coach.

Draymond Green considered joining rival team in free agency before returning to Golden State

Draymond Green opted out of the final year of his deal with the Golden State Warriors at the end of last season. Green became a free agent, but quickly signed a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Warriors. However, he thought of leaving the Bay Area for a rival team last summer.

In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Green confirmed that he considered signing with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies were linked to the former Defensive Player of the Year before they acquired Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics.

Green would have been a perfect fit for the Grizzlies due to his tenacity and defense. His leadership would have also helped a young team consisting of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

