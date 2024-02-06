Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 6, 2024

The Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers are just one of the seven games the NBA have scheduled for February 6. This is the second and the last time these teams will face in the 2023-2024 season and the Pacers have beat the Rockets eight consecutive times.

The Houston Rockets have been trying to keep themselves afloat this season as they own a 23-26 record and are currently 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference. They are coming off a tough 21-point loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 90-111.

For the Indiana Pacers, the team stopped the bleeding and ended their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Charlotte Hornets. They are sixth in the NBA Western Conference with a record of 28-23.

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers game is set to take place on Tuesday, February 6 inside the walls of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The live television broadcast at Bally Sports Indiana and Space Home Network will begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who prefer watching online, NBA League Pass subscription is the popular choice.

Moneyline: Rockets (+235) vs Pacers (-250)

Spread: Rockets +7.5 (-110) vs -7.5 Pacers (-110)

Total (O/U): Rockets (u239.0) vs Pacers (o239.0)

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Houston Rockets have Fred VanVleet in the IR and he is not going to suit up due to a groin injury. Steven Adams is out for the season after knee surgery while Tari Eason is expected to be back by mid-February.

The Indiana Pacers have only one player in their injury list and that is Jalen Smith. He is still going to be checked by the doctors before game time to determine if he can suit up and might be a last-minute addition.

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted lineups

The Indiana Pacers were able to field Tyrese Haliburton in their last game and he was joined by Aaron Nembhard. Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam should be the starting frontcourt.

With no Fred VanVleet, stepping up at the starting point guard position should be Aaron Holiday and he is joined by Jalen Green in the backcourt. Alperen Sengun, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Smith Jr. round up the starting five.

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Alperen Sengun has 23.5 points in for his NBA prop and he missed the mark by nine points in their last game. In the last three games, he went over only once and that makes him risky to go over again.

Just 13.5 points for Tyrese Haliburton on the NBA prop and he has gone over in the last three games. The trend is going up and he should be going over in this upcoming game with the Rockets.

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The Houston Rockets are the huge underdogs in this game and having the game on the road predicts a wide victory from the Indiana Pacers. With Tyrese Haliburton still on restricted minutes, the spread should not be covered while the total should go under just like the last game.

