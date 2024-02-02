“Dude has the worst style in the game”: NBA fans berate Tyrese Haliburton’s outfit choice at the Mecca

As the Indiana Pacers prepared to take on the New York Knicks, fans were abuzz as Tyrese Haliburton, the team's All-Star point guard, returned to action after missing five games.

Sporting a strikingly bold designer coat, estimated at $9,200 and bearing the renowned Prada label, Haliburton's pre-game arrival at Madison Square Garden made an immediate statement. This attention-grabbing outfit choice by Haliburton at the MSG, which is also known as the 'Mecca of Basketball', set the stage for a notable entrance at the iconic venue, positioning him as a focal point before tip-off.

However, fans were quick to scrutinize Tyrese's look for the game and did not give a second thought before putting out their words in the comments. Among many comments, a user wrote:

"Dude has the worst style in the game. I’m sorry."

Many others added their own thoughts to the conversation:

Tyrese Haliburton recounted last year's All-Star 3-point contest

Despite being a standout performer for the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton narrowly missed out on victory in the three-point contest, alongside one other Pacers player who made it to the final round.

Eager for redemption in 2024, the All-Star point guard spoke with GQ about his aspirations for All-Star weekend and expressed his strong desire to participate in events like the three-point contest.

"I plan to be involved in All-Star Weekend as much as I can. I plan on going back to the Three Point Contest. I should have won last year and I choked!"

Haliburton's case for selection is robust despite the participants for this year's contest have not yet been announced. His impressive performance for the Pacers, coupled with his hosting duties, make a compelling argument for his participation. Notably, this season he has maintained a remarkable 39.7% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc, averaging eight attempts per game.

In the 2023 three-point contest, Tyrese Haliburton made a strong debut appearance, reaching the final three with his teammate Buddy Hield. Alongside the Indiana Pacers guards, Damian Lillard emerged as the final contender, ultimately clinching the victory while sporting his college jersey for the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the final round, Hield was the first to showcase his sharpshooting skills, amassing an impressive score of 25. As the tension rose, Lillard followed suit and, despite a challenging stretch, rallied with four successful shots out of five and ultimately posted a score of 26 to surpass Hield and secure his place in the lead.

