LeBron James ropes in Zhuri and shuns trolls over Savannah James' speculated behavior

Everything seems to be in order for LeBron James and his family less than two weeks after rampant speculation around Savannah James. The LA Lakers superstar recently posted a video of himself with his wife and daughter Zhuri, and the family appears to be enjoying their together.

In a post on Instagram stories, Savannah shared a dancing reel featuring LeBron and Zhuri to the tune of DJ EMZ's remix of Michael Jackson's "Liberian Girl." The family was showing off their dance moves, with "The King" moving it like Jagger.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post came less than two weeks after the internet speculated that Savannah was upset with LeBron during Bronn James' USC game against Arizona. She was allegedly unhappy about Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis being "too touchy" with her husband on the sidelines.

It happened on Mar. 8 at the Crypto.com Arena in the LA Lakers' win over the Milwaukee Bucks. James missed the game due to a minor injury he has been dealing with for the last two months.

Also Read: NBA fans berate Steve Kerr for claiming Warriors can replicate Heat and Lakers’ playoff success as a play-in team

Was Savannah James angry with LeBron James because of the video?

Savannah and LeBron James are very supportive of Bronny James' career at USC.

The internet went full speculation mode when a photo of Savannah James looking angry went viral. Savannah and LeBron James were at the Galen Center to support Bronny James and the USC Trojans for their game against the Arizona Wildcats on Mar. 14.

Some fans thought that Savannah was mad at her husband for being too comfortable with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis. However, it was purely speculation, and nothing was proven about Savannah's reaction to the video.

It's safe to speculate that Buss and Rambis have a professional relationship with James. Buss is the controlling owner and president of the LA Lakers, while Rambis is the executive director of special projects.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Can Houston Rockets make final play-in spot over Golden State Warriors or LA Lakers? Closer look at standings, schedule and more

What did LeBron James say to Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis?

What did "The King" say to Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis?

Many fans were wondering what LeBron James said to Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis on the sidelines on Mar. 8. LegendZ finally stepped in and deciphered what "The King" told the LA Lakers executives.

"Happy International Women's Day," James told Buss and Rambis.

"Thank you," the women replied.

"Y'all are two of the most powerful women in sports. … Y'all deserve it," James said.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Jealous boyfriend" - NBA fans clown Draymond Green for venting over LeBron James ignoring his podcast