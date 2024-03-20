"Jealous boyfriend" - NBA fans clown Draymond Green for venting over LeBron James ignoring his podcast

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green has been in the podcast game for some time, and he's gained a massive following because of it. Recently, LA Lakers star LeBron James started a podcast with former NBA player JJ Redick, "Mind the Game," and fans have loved the content. However, Green said that he feels upset that his show has been ignored by the player he lauds the most.

It's known by fans that Green is a massive fan of James, often bringing up his achievements. Despite their rivalry, as they've met in the Finals for four consecutive years, that hasn't stopped the defensive forward from appreciating LeBron's talents.

Green recently shared how upset he was that James started a podcast with Redick. He's always wanted to have the Lakers star as a guest on his show, but no one knows when that will happen.

"I must say," Green said. "I am a little upset that LeBron James is, like, going on the podcast (scene), and he still hasn't been on 'The Draymond Green Show.' When it's your own thing, you kind of can't say anything, so I guess I'll live with it for now."

His disappointment in James led to a surge of fans sharing their thoughts on social media. Many made fun of him as everyone was aware of his desire to have the four-time champion on his show.

Here are some of the best reactions.

A few fans said Green feels jealous.

"Sounds like a jealous boyfriend," one fan said.

Some fans made fun of him for always lauding James.

Now that James is in the podcast scene, there's a chance that he could be a guest on Green's show one day.

Draymond Green sees LeBron James as his big brother

It's unusual to see two players from rival teams have a good relationship off the court. But that's the case for Draymond Green and LeBron James, who have developed such a bond even after four straight years of playing in the NBA Finals across each other.

Green talked in detail about his relationship with James on "Podcast P with Paul George" during the offseason.

"As far as us being as tight as we are, that's my big brother. Love him to death," Green said. "And ain't nothing changing that. Only thing changing is our relationship continues to grow."

Usually, players from rival teams aren't vocal about their friendship, but in Green and James' case, it's a good change of scenery.

