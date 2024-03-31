"We don't need anymore f**king guards dumbf**k" - LA Lakers fans in shambles as D'Angelo Russell rumors swirl amid LA's dwindling playoff chances

As the LA Lakers pursue a spot in the playoffs, the team can still put up a fight thanks to the brilliance of their stars, including D'Angelo Russell. However, throughout all this, a report of a potential hindrance in keeping the star guard for next season has emerged.

The offseason will start in July, a few weeks after the conclusion of the NBA Finals and draft. While it looks far away from today, teams have already started planning out their next moves. One of the teams that has made schemes of what to do with its roster is the Orlando Magic.

There are reports that the Magic could snatch the veteran guard from the Lakers (41-33). Orlando (43-31) has a promising young core, and a skilled guard could be what they need to put it all together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Orlando is the team that probably gives them the most concern in terms of a potential suitor for (D'Angelo Russell)," The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

After fans saw this, there were mixed reactions to the possibility that Russell could leave the Lakers in the offseason. Losing him wouldn't be the organization's biggest loss, but it will have a significant impact on how the Lakers move on from it. Here are what some of the fans had to say about the report.

"We don't need anymore f**king guards dumbf**k," one Magic fan vented his frustration.

Expand Tweet

A few more Magic fans were more accepting of the possibility of Russell joining their team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few Lakers fans weren't happy with the idea of Russell's potential departure.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: 5 potential third-star targets for LA Lakers during offseason ft. Donovan Mitchell

LA Lakers are looking to pursue a star point guard

With the report of Russell's potential future with the Magic, there have been a few talks that the LA Lakers are trying to add another star this offseason. The more realistic approach for the Lakers, according to reports, would be to go after Trae Young, who's still under contract with the Atlanta Hawks until 2027.

According to The Athletic's Jova Buha, the Lakers' move to possibly add Young could be about where Russell might land this summer.

"They are going third star hunting this offseason, and we’ll see how that affects the DLO situation, Buha reported. " Now who’s available? The one name I continually hear is Trae Young."

Adding Young could form a new Big Three for the team this season, or possibly a dynamic duo, depending on whether LeBron James stays.

Also read: 2024 LA Lakers Playoffs Picture Following Loss vs Indiana Pacers (March 29): Updated standings, schedule and more