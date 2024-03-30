2024 LA Lakers playoffs picture following loss vs Indiana Pacers (March 29): Updated standings, schedule and more

The LA Lakers' five-game winning streak was snapped on Friday night by the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers were simply outmatched by the Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse despite three players - LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves posting double-doubles.

The game was close in the first half before Indiana took over in the second to take a 109-90 win. Six Pacers players reached double-figures in scoring, led by Pascal Siakam, who finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while TJ McConnell scored 16 off the bench.

Meanwhile, James had a near triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis contributed 24 points and 15 rebounds. Reaves added 16 points and 13 rebounds, but it was not enough for the Lakers to continue their winning streak.

LA Lakers playoffs picture: Standings

The LA Lakers dropped to 41-33 following their loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers remain in No. 9 spot in the Western Conference, ahead of the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

They are behind three teams battling for a top-6 finish – Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. They are three games behind the Mavs, who occupy the No. 6 spot.

LA Lakers playoffs picture: Schedule

According to Tankathon, the LA Lakers have the fifth easiest schedule remaining among the 30 NBA teams. The Lakers have eight games left, perfectly split against four tough opponents and as many easy adversaries.

They face the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, all with a winning record. Meanwhile, they have winnable games against the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets.

LA Lakers playoffs picture: Is a top-6 finish still possible?

The LA Lakers can still finish in the top-6 and avoid the play-in tournament, but things will need to go their way. The Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings will need to start losing games, while the Lakers are required to win as many games remaining as possible.

Nevertheless, Lakers fans should get ready for the team to finish No. 9 and face either the Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets in the play-in tournament. If they get past that round, they face the loser between the No. 7 and No. 8 teams.

