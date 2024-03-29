"Wtf was that": NBA fans react to LeBron James’ wife Savannah James jokingly scratching mic

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James raised eyebrows on social media as she jokingly scratched a mic during a podcast episode. The latter will be co-hosting "Everybody's Crazy," as they invite listeners to call 888-601-CRZY (2799) hotline for candid conversations–a surprise from Savannah, who is usually known to keep a low profile.

This comes on the back of the 4x NBA champion who has been showing up on his podcast, "Mind the Game," with JJ Redick, releasing his latest episode earlier this week.

One of the instances in the podcast sees Savannah hilariously scratching the mike, leaving fans in splits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reactions followed suit:

LeBron James' wife Savannah scratching the mic had fans wondering

More fan responses chimed in soon after.

Fans shared their reactions to Savannah James scratching the mike with a cheeky smile

Some felt it was a dig at ASMR content.

One of the fans believed Savannah James was taking a dig at ASMR videos

Joining Savannah as the host will be Crown + Conquer founder April McDaniel. Earlier, she had explained why she would be away from the spotlight that continually shines on the James family.

"I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband," Savannah said in May 2023 to The Cut. "I wasn’t super comfortable with putting myself out like that."

Only time will tell if her podcast will be a hit with fans. The businesswoman has quite the following (over 2 million) on Instagram and that number will likely see a bump with the new venture.

Savannah James had earlier made headlines for featuring in the Beats commercial alongside LeBron James

Before the start of the season, Beats released a new commercial starring LeBron James, Savannah James, and Manchester City star Erling Haaland. The video which lasts just over two minutes sees her deliver a motivational message to James.

"The pressure doesn't break you, it feeds you," Savannah tells LeBron in the voiceover. "I mean, after 21 years in, you just get stronger. … Tell them you're not done until you play with your son. Then do that again."

LeBron James is in his 21st season in the NBA and the Lakers are in pursuit of another title. At the time of writing, they are placed ninth in the Western Conference and have rattled off five consecutive wins to keep themselves in contention for a playoff berth. Much depends on the veteran forward if the franchise intends to win the championship by the end of June.