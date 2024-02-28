LeBron James' wife Savannah looks to be enjoying her downtime in Seoul, Korea. The 37-year-old businesswoman and philanthropist has been away on her solo trip and made headlines for her fashion statement.

She has been active on social media, sharing pictures of her time in Seoul where shopping and exploring the cuisine have been part of her day. She recently sported a stylish look.

Taking to her IG stories, Savannah posted an image of herself in a black outfit, complete with white sneakers and a black Chanel bag worth $17,923. The 1994-1996 edition medium Duma backpack is French-made.

The accessory is named after Alexandre Dumas – one of Coco Chanel’s favorite authors - and has the signature diamond quilt and the interlocking CC turn-lock.

LeBron James' wife Savannah flaunts lavish $17923 Chanel bag amid Korea repose

The bag adds to the collection Savannah often flaunts on social media. Earlier this month, she carried a Hermes Birkin 25 Shadow bag when the LA Lakers played the New York Knicks.

The black Swift leather palladium bag is priced at $42,500 on the Madison Avenue Couture website.

LeBron James and daughter Zhuri have fun as Savannah James continues solo trip

There was some quality and wholesome father-and-daughter time between LeBron James and daughter Zhuri as Savannah took her downtime in Korea. Taking to Instagram, he shared a story and captioned it:

“Daddy Daughter Day!!! No School / No Rules! Hahaha! Sorry.”

The 39-year-old apologized to Savannah in the video for pampering Zhuri by enjoying a no-rules day with her.

The father-daughter pair also watched some cartoons while having breakfast to make things even better. Zhuri was excited to spend the day with her superstar dad and could not stop laughing in the clip, which did the rounds on social media.

On the season front, LeBron James will be a picture of focus when the Lakers return to action against rivals LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena. They are tenth in the West.

If the play-in tournament were today, they would be jousting for a spot. The Lakers are 30-28 and trail the Golden State Warriors (30-27), who are ninth following their win over the Washington Wizards, as they seek a postseason berth.