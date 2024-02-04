In Photos: Savannah James shows off $42,500 HERMÈS bag at Lakers vs Knicks

Savannah James, wife of LA Lakers' LeBron James, arrived at Madison Square Garden for last night's game against the Knicks. The game night was fantastic, with the Lakers defeating the host New York Knicks 113-105.

Savannah carried a beautiful Hermès Birkin 25 Shadow bag. She even posted a glimpse of her luxurious bag on her Instagram story.

Savannah James at the MSG(Image via Instagram @mrs_savannahrj)

As seen in her upload, Savannah was carrying a black Swift leather palladium bag, which is priced at $ 42,500 on the Madison Avenue Couture website.

It comes with tonal stitching and has an open top for hassle-free utility. Along with all the details, the base features embossed details that come with a double-rolled handle. The interior is lined with black chevre and has one zip pocket with a Hermes-engraved pull and an open pocket on the opposite side.

A closer look at the Hermès Birkin 25 Shadow (Images via Madison Avenue Couture, @madisonavenuecouture.com)

The perfect pick for Savannah James at the MSG, the Shadow Birkin was first introduced in 2009 when Jean Paul Gaultier was Hermes’ creative director. The idea was to take advantage of Birkin's basic rectangle shape. It is a true trompe l’oeil (optical illusion).

Looking at the bag, one wonders if the straps are real or not. When viewed from a perpendicular angle (which needs to be shown), the optical illusion can be quite unsettling.

Savannah James has mastered the off-court fashion game

Known as one of the most respected NBA player's spouses, Savannah James is often spotted in basketball games.

Recently, she shared a photo donning a stunning black velvet dress by the prestigious brand Schiaparelli on Instagram.

Savannah was en route to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture week in Paris, elegantly sporting the off-shoulder bi-material tailored jacket from the renowned Italian luxury fashion house.

The jacket, in an all-black hue, is skillfully crafted from shimmering black velvet and tonal goat hair. The garment is also embellished with distinctive hammered golden brass eye buttons and is available for purchase at €6900/$7500 on the brand's official website.

Likewise, Savannah arrived in the fashion capital for the Paris Fashion Week in another beautifully crafted Chanel pullover. She was dressed in maroon knitted winterwear that carries a price tag of $7,682. The color and knit/wool garment beautifully coordinated with her all-black attire, while a black bag and black sunglasses rounded off the effortlessly chic look.

She captioned her post:

“Paris is always a good idea #PFW #Chanel”

Until next time, when Savannah James pulls out another luxurious accessory.

