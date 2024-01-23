IN PHOTOS: LeBron James' wife Savannah James flaunts $7500 shimmering black velvet dress from Schiaparelli

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James's wife, Savannah James, recently shared an Instagram post where she posed in a black velvet dress from the brand Schiaparelli.

Savannah is headed for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture week in Paris. She was wearing the off-shoulder bi-material tailored jacket from the Italian luxury fashion brand.

The all-black color jacket is crafted in shimmering black velvet and tonal goat hair.

Additionally, the jacket is adorned with signature hammered golden brass eye buttons. It is composed of 48% polyamide, 43% cotton, and 9% elastane and listed at €6900/$7500 on the brand's website.

Savannah James stays high in fashion

This was not the first time Savannah got dressed up in a Schiaparelli dress. She has been seen wearing different pieces from the same brand on multiple occasions.

In February 2023, she attended the historic night at the Crypto.com Arena when LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become NBA's all-time highest scorer. She wore a white striped blazer adorned with golden buttons, layered over a coordinating vest and matching pants.

The eye-grabbing styling has to be credited to her stylist Casey "Icon" Billingsley. She has been instrumental in transforming the fashion narrative of the celebrated socialite. Since they started collaborating in 2021, the duo has consistently delivered striking, trendsetting looks that have captured the attention of global fashion enthusiasts.

Savannah James appeared on the cover of The Cut magazine

The Cut released Savannah James' cover story in May 2023. In her interview, she shared why she did not seek fame and limelight as the wife of an NBA player.

Talking to the magazine, Savannah said:

"That time, to be honest, was spent pouring into my boys. I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband. I wasn't super-comfortable with putting myself out like that."

However, Savannah now makes public appearances and also posts more often on her social media accounts. On being asked how she feels about the James' family fans talking about her in the Instagram comments, she added:

"I appreciate it. Everyone wants to see that people are interested in what they're doing at the time. Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, a little bit much.' But I get it and I'm cool with it. I understood that maybe this is just where I'm at right now and this is my time to, I don't know, be seen."

