"LeBron always wanted all the smoke" - Former LeBron James teammate reveals 4x NBA champion's shenanigans on Heat

In 2010, LeBron James made the decision to depart from the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat. One of his teammates from that time recently opened up on the added intensity the superstar forward brought to practice.

After being his rival in Boston, Ray Allen decided to join LeBron and the Heat in the mid 2010s. Speaking with JJ Redick on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, the Hall of Fame guard touched on the differences between practicing with the Celtics and the Heat.

Among the things Ray Allen mentioned was how LeBron was always looking to compete in practice. He brought up how the 20-time All-Star would come to him after the team wrapped up to compete getting shots up all over the floor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In Boston, everyone was typically able to shoot and do their own thing," Allen said. "In Maimi, it was interesting because LeBron always wanted the smoke. LeBron was always like, come on let's go shoot free-throws, and it was a competition."

Allen would end up his career playing alongside LeBron James on the Heat. After falling to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 Finals, the legendary 3-point shooter decided to call it a career.

Ray Allen helped LeBron James secure a championship with Miami Heat

By the time Ray Allen got to the Miami Heat, he was already in his late 30s. Despite his career being on its last legs, he still helped LeBron James secure a championship.

With less than 20 seconds left in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, LeBron James and the Heat found themselves on the brink of elimination. Down three, the star forward put up a potential game-tying shot. After it didn't fall, Chris Bosh secured a rebound and kick to Allen in the corner.

Allen got the shot off in time and tied the game. The Heat went on to win in overtime and eventually win the Finals in seven games.

While being interviewed by JJ Redick, Allen touched on what many consider the biggest shot of his career. He didn't feel good about the shot in the moment but credits all the work he put in during practice for his success.

"I can only aquate it to just the work that I put in. My body knew," Allen said. "It was like I was in a position where my body just said we got this, we've been here, we'll take over from here."

Allen played just over 100 games with the Heat across his two years, averaging 9.6 PPG, shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.