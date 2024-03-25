LeBron James posts 'The Godfather' reference 8 years after struggling to recount favorite dialogue

LeBron James of the LA Lakers might be entering playoff mode a little bit early after posting a photo from "The Godfather." James reportedly used the Francis Ford Coppola classic as one of his inspirations during the Cleveland Cavaliers' championship run in 2016.

In a post on his Instagram stories, James shared a photo from "The Godfather, Part II" featuring Al Pacino's Michael Corleone character. It was from the Senate committee hearing scene wherein organized crime and the Corleone family were being investigated.

LeBron James shared this on his Instagram account.

"The Godfather, Part II" was released on Dec. 20, 1974, in the United States. It followed the events of "The Godfather" with Michael Corleone taking over the family business, while also exploring the early life of Vito Corleone.

LeBron James can't say his favorite line from 'The Godfather'

The Cleveland Cavaliers needed all the inspiration they could get during the championship run in 2016. LeBron James reportedly watched "The Godfather" six times during that run, as well as "The Godfather, Part II" when they went down 3-1 in the NBA Finals.

If it was true then it worked out well for James and the Cavs since they won the first-ever championship in franchise history that year. However, "The King" was unable to say his favorite line from "The Godfather" and gave a generic response when reporters asked him about it.

"There's too many different phrases, too many different lines in that movie to categorize one. … Each movie is nine hours long, what do you want me to do? I'll let you pick one and I'll roll with it," James said.

Where did the LeBron James lying meme originate?

One of the most popular LeBron James memes is the lying meme that went viral a couple of years ago. But where did the meme originate and why did it go viral back then?

It all started when James recalled listening to Migos way back in 2010. The reporters asked him about Migos because Takeoff passed away during that time and there were a lot of tributes about it.

The LA Lakers star claimed that he was listening to Migos way back before they were famous. He said that he started jamming to their music in 2010 although Migos released their first mixtape in 2011.

While that interview didn't become a meme, it led people on social media to find other "lies" James has told. They dug up James' claim that he knew Kobe Bryant would explode for 81 points before it even happened. It went viral and turned into the popular "lying meme."

