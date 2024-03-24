Rajon Rondo breaks silence on LeBron James projecting him in a coaching role

Rajon Rondo was name-dropped on the debut episode of LeBron James’ podcast “Mind the Game.” The podcast between James and co-host JJ Redick ran through multiple topics. One included players who could read the game better than most NBA players. Redick asked James which of his teammates had a basketball intellect above all others.

James had an immediate answer. He went with the point guard who helped him to his fourth NBA championship.

“Rajon Rondo for sure," James said. "He can process, flip, do things on the go like that. It is very weird to me that he is not coaching at a high level. I think it is because he doesn’t want to do it. It is a lot and who wants to deal with all these rich and entitled guys all the time (laughs).”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Word seems to have gotten back to Rondo, and the former NBA point guard responded to the suggestion from James on Instagram.

“Should I start college or pro level?” Rondo wrote.

Expand Tweet

There is no report on whether Rondon, 38, was being serious or just playing along. He just began a podcast of his own under the “All the Smoke” and DraftKings media umbrellas. The show has not dropped yet but will be on YouTube alongside the other All The Smoke content.

Could Rajon Rondo coach the LA Lakers?

Rajon Rondo has no coaching experience. However, that has not stopped recent former star players from skipping the line and getting an NBA head coaching job before putting in their time as an assistant or at the lower levels. Just ask Steve Nash, who had a brief run as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

If the Lakers fail to make another deep playoff run and James wants to return to LA, he could demand a new coach. Perhaps he mentions Rondo as his desired candidate.

The Lakers front office has seemingly made most of the decisions James has wanted. They traded away years of draft capital to acquire his buddy and fellow Lutch client, Anthony Davis. A move that admittedly worked out for all parties.

The Lakers could likely heed James’ wish for Rondo to helm the sidelines. Rondo was a master floor general during his time in the NBA. The two have connections, as Rondo was a key member of the 2020 title-winning Lakers team.

Rondo and James even teamed up to help coach James’ sons Bryce and Bronny at the Nike Peach Jam last summer. The two could unite on a sideline once more if the Lakers cut ties with Darwin Ham after the season.

Rajon Rondo could also be a solid influence on developing more of D’Angelo Russell’s game. Rondo might be able to help him evolve into more of a playmaker and grow his basketball IQ, especially as James will likely control the ball less in his older age if he returns for another season.