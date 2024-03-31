5 potential third-star targets for Lakers during offseason ft. Donovan Mitchell

Despite putting together arguably the best possible team, the Lakers have just struggled on both ends of the floor. They are currently ranked 9th in the West and are only ahead by 2.5 games from the No. 9 seed Houston Rockets.

In light of their recent struggle, it is clear that LeBron James and Anthony Davis cannot carry this team on their shoulders. They need another superstar-caliber player alongside to handle the ever-growing competition in the league.

Jovan Buha, from The Athletic, has reported that the Lakers would be looking for a potential third-star player for the teams next season. With that in mind, here are five potential players that the Lakers could target this season for the third-star position.

5 potential third-star targets for Lakers during the offseason

#1 Trae Young

Trae Young, who has spent over six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, has consistently been named in trade talks with the Lakers. Despite his tenure in Atlanta, the Hawks have struggled to achieve significant success with Young as their star guard.

One of the reasons that the Lakers would have an easier time pursuing Young is because LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Trae Young, are Klutch Sports clients. However, there is no clear saying if Young would be open to signing with the Lakers.

Young is the No.1 choice in Atlanta and the max contract player, currently valued at $215 million. There is no saying if the Lakers could feasibly accommodate his salary alongside Davis and LeBron,

#2 Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell recently declined to commit to signing with the Cavaliers after his contract ended in 2025, Following this, many teams like the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks have shown interest. The Lakers in that comparison are the latest party to join the bid to pursue Mitchell.

Mitchell is from New York, giving the Knicks and the Nets an edge. However, everything pales when it comes to Los Angeles. LeBron James is going to retire very soon and if Mitchell signs with the Lakers he can rise to the stardom of a superstar along with Davis.

Mitchell is also eligible for a $200 million extension next season. Much will depend on what LA is ready to give up to acquire the star players.

#3 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James teaming up was one of the highlights of the trade in the last two seasons. Before Irving signed with the Mavs last season, there were growing expectations that he would join forces with James and Davis in Los Angeles.

Irving's decision to stay with the Mavs depends on this season's success. They already had a failed season last year. However, this season, they find themselves in the playoff picture. While their current position is promising, it's uncertain how far they'll progress in the playoffs. If the Mavericks are eliminated in the first round, it would be wise for the Lakers to consider pursuing Irving.

LeBron James and Irving have a winning history together in Cleveland. They might want to team up for another title run next season.

#4 Dejounte Murray

The Dejiunte Murray trade was almost done before the trade deadline in February. Murray is playing in the last year of his contract and became a free agent last season.

One of the reasons that Murray is the easiest target for the Lakers is because of his close relationship with LeBron James. Both James and Murray share the same agent, all the more reason Rich Paul wouldn’t find it difficult to get Murray a bigger contract with the Lakers.

Murray wouldn’t be an addition as big as Mitchell or Irving, but he can make scoring easy for them. He has been having an excellent streak after Trae Young’s injury. In the last five games, the Hawks have won four consecutive games before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks. In those five games, Murray averaged 30.0 points, 10.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Murray would certainly be a big addition to the Lakers. However, so far as he has shown, LA is going to have competitors in the market.

#5 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is another name flying around linked to the Lakers before the trade deadline on Feb 8. As DeRozan will be an unrestricted free agent next season, the Lakers are considered one of the biggest names in the bid.

DeRozan will be 35 next year and is at the end of his prime in the NBA. One of the goals for DeRozan would be to win a chip before his retirement. Joining forces with LeBron James and Davis would certainly make sense for DeRozan. Moreover, when James takes the back seat, the Bulls star will have the perfect opportunity to shine bright.

Born in California, DeRozan has already wanted to play for the Lakers. It shouldn’t be surprising if he chooses LA over other teams next season.